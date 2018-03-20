The package adds a sporty front bumper, trunk lip spoiler, and stylish touches inside the Arteon.
The new Volkswagen Arteon will get a splash of sporty style at the New York Auto Show with the launch of the R-Line trim package for the sedan. It'll be available on the SE through SEL Premium trims this fall at the same time the curvy four-door will begin sales in the United States.
The R-Line package adds a new front bumper with larger, more aggressive inlets with gloss black trim around them at the corners of the front fascia. A gloss black spoiler sits on the trunk lip. R-Line badges adorn the grille and side inlets to proclaim that this sedan has the sporty package. Buyers can also pick from 19- or 20-inch wheels with an array of curved spokes.
The R-Line option also tweaks the cabin. For example, the steering wheel features paddle shifters and contrast stitching, which also appears on the gearshift knob. Stainless steel trim covers the pedals and door sills. There's a black headliner and metallic trim around the cabin. The R-Line logo also appears at startup on the infotainment screen.
The package doesn't affect the model's performance. The Arteon comes exclusively with a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder that produces 268 horsepower (200 kilowatts) and 258 pound-feet (350 Newton-meters) of torque. An eight speed automatic either sends power to the front wheels or to VW's 4Motion all-wheel-drive system. Adaptive dampers and a stop-start system are among the standard features.
The Arteon is available with luxury amenities like heated and ventilated seats with a massaging function, and Nappa leather upholstery is also an option. Customers can also get a digital instrument panel. Passengers in the back can also keep warm if buyers spec the heated rear seat.
Herndon, VA (March 20, 2018) — Volkswagen of America, Inc. announced today that it will offer the R-Line® package on the 2019 Volkswagen Arteon. The new trim package augments the all-new four-door coupe’s sportiness with interior and exterior design elements that give it an even more dynamic appearance. The Arteon R-Line package will be introduced at the 2018 New York International Auto Show.
The R-Line package enhances the robust list of equipment available in each Arteon trim with performance-inspired design treatments. The sporty exterior styling details include the option of unique 19- or 20-inch aluminum-alloy wheels. Also included are R-Line badging; unique front bumper that incorporates stylish air intakes in a gloss black finish; R-Line air inlets and cover panels; and a gloss black rear spoiler.
Inside, the Arteon R-Line models welcome drivers with the R-Line logo on the start screen of the Volkswagen Modular Infotainment Platform (MIB II). Other interior features include contrast stitching on the steering wheel and shift knob; steering-wheel-mounted paddle shifters; metallic décor pieces; black headliner; stainless-steel sport pedal covers; and stainless-steel door sills with the R-Line logo.
All Arteon models feature the Volkswagen 2.0-liter TSI® turbocharged engine and eight-speed automatic transmission. The Volkswagen advanced 4Motion® all-wheel-drive system is available as an option on every trim level.
The Arteon is expected to go on sale in the Fall of 2018 and the R-Line package will be available at launch.
