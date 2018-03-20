When three turbos are just not enough...

Since the debut of the new generation BMW M550d xDrive, we’ve been asking ourselves the same question over and over - how many turbos are too much? Today's vehicle has the most-powerful six-cylinder diesel on the market, a 3.0-liter inline-six unit with not one, not two, not three, but four turbochargers. With 400 horsepower (294 kilowatts) at 4,400 rpm and a massive peak torque of 560 pound-feet (760 Newton-meters) available from 2,000 rpm, the motor is giving the 5 Series some serious capabilities.

How fast is the new M550d:

On paper, it’s very, very quick. In reality, it feels even faster. A new video, courtesy of the folks over at YouTube channel AutoTopNL, gives us a direct look at its acceleration and top speed performances. And, to better put these figures into context, it is compared with its predecessor, the previous generation M550d.

2018 BMW M550d xDrive
2018 BMW M550d xDrive

The two cars actually use the same engine, but the newer version has one additional turbocharger. This might sound like a minor improvement, but in reality it gives the new M550d a good advantage in the 0-62 miles per hour (0-100 kilometers per hour) acceleration. In Sport mode, with launch control activated, the 2018 model needs 4.4 seconds, while the previous version requires 0.3 seconds more.

As far as top speed is concerned, it’s nearly the same situation. The 400-hp model needs approximately 35 seconds to reach its maximum velocity of 161 mph (260 kph), while the tri-turbo 381-hp variant is a couple of seconds slower and its electronic limiter kicks in at 155 mph (250 kph).

Discover the new M550d:

As a reminder, the M550 uses an xDrive AWD system, which is mated to an eight-speed sports automatic gearbox. BMW claims the average fuel consumption for the sedan is 5.9 liters per 100 kilometers, or about 40 miles per gallon, but you’ll definitely have to go way below thе speeds in the video above to achieve it.

Source: AutoTopNL

2018 BMW M550d xDrive

2018 BMW M550d xDrive
12 photos
2018 BMW M550d xDrive 2018 BMW M550d xDrive 2018 BMW M550d xDrive 2018 BMW M550d xDrive 2018 BMW M550d xDrive 2018 BMW M550d xDrive 2018 BMW M550d xDrive

BMW 5 Series

BMW 5 Series
Explore Reviews

More photos

2018 European Car of the Year finalists
2018 European Car of the Year finalists
2018 BMW 530e vs. 2017 Cadillac CT6 Plug-In
2018 BMW 530e vs. 2017 Cadillac CT6 Plug-In
BMW 530d for Victoria Police in Australia
BMW 530d for Victoria Police in Australia
2018 BMW M550i: Review
2018 BMW M550i: Review
2018 Alpina D5 S
2018 Alpina D5 S
BMW 5 Series Sedan And Wagon By AC Schnitzer
BMW 5 Series Sedan And Wagon By AC Schnitzer