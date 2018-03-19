In many ways, the 2018 Nissan 370Z you can buy new at a dealership for a starting price of $29,990 is the same car that entered the market nearly a decade ago. It certainly looks the same save for minor paint and trim updates, and it's only gained two (yes, two) horsepower since launching in 2009. Some people love that Nissan has stuck to a good thing, because the 370Z is a nice sports car. Many people, however, have been asking for some time now when a new-and-improved Z would surface. According to a report from Autocar, the answer to that question could now be 2020.

The British news outlet is reporting that a new Z is approved and slated for a debut late next year. It’s reportedly known internally at Nissan as the Z35 and will pair up with the next-generation Infiniti Q60, possibly to be called the 400Z. Both models will share a rear-wheel drive platform, with power said to come from a biturbo V6 making approximately 400 horsepower (298 kilowatts).

It seems the sports car could also be billed more as an upmarket machine and be offered in Nismo trim with all-wheel drive and 475 hp (354 kW), though that version wouldn’t arrive until 2021. If you’re thinking that sounds less like a proper Z car and more like a slightly less expensive GT-R, you’re not wrong. Then again, a current Nissan 370Z Nismo with 350 hp (261 kW) encroaches on $50,000 and it’s a 10-year old design.

Now might be a good time to point out that these are just rumors. Autocar cites unnamed senior official at Nissan as the source for all this, but it’s not like there hasn't been other rumors about the much-loved Z flying around the internet recently. We’ve heard that Nissan plans to keep its sports car around for awhile, and we’ve also heard that there aren’t plans to do much with the car anytime soon. Just last week we heard rumors from a Japanese source that Nissan might partner with Mercedes-Benz on a new Z. With all the buzz happening right now about the new Supra, it’s quite possible Nissan is looking to ride Toyota’s coattails for a bit of publicity. It may also be a way for the automaker to help gauge whether or not a new Z is worth pursuing, because sales of the current 370Z are absolutely in the toilet.

Autocar says a production version of the new Z is slated to debut at the 2019 Los Angeles Auto Show, which is still a mighty long time away. Make no mistake – we’d love to see a new Z. But until we see some prototypes out testing, official teasers from Nissan, or something other than a 370Z with skis and tracks, we’re taking the rumors with a grain of salt.

Source: Autocar