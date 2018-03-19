Now millionaire drivers have a place for keeping their stuff away from sticky fingered passengers.
The person willing to spend $229,000 or more on a Bentley Bentayga probably drives around with some high-priced, luxury items in the SUV on occasion. Now, it's possible to keep those valuable baubles safe because Bentley offers a locking storage box for the vehicle's center console. Don't worry about losing the key to access this area because a fingerprint scanner guarantees the they method of retrieving the stuff is always on hand.
The idea for this storage area comes from Bentley's Mulliner customization division. The secured space inside the center console features an aluminum cover with a capacitive fingerprint scanner. On the inside, the top is padded so that there's no damage to valuables. There's are also two USB ports and an auxiliary charging mobile devices for connecting to the infotainment system's Apple CarPlay support. However, it seems like an extreme form of paranoia to be driving your car and have your phone inside a locked safe. The tech also allows an owner to authorize multiple fingerprints for opening the box, so a spouse or child could still have access, too.
When not creating ways for the ultra rich to keep their stuff shape, Mulliner caters to them with lavishly customized Bentleys. Despite the model still being fairly new, the division has already created several special Bentaygas. For example, a unique SUV for fly fishing (gallery above), included leather rod covers, matching bags for nets, and a tackle holder in beautifully constructed wood. Another one was especially for having a picnic in style fine china tableware, silver cutlery, crystal stemware, and a champagne chiller. A one-off for a falconer included cork cabinets in the back for all the necessary gear and a lavish perch for the bird. Finally, a recent Mulliner-built Bentayga took inspiration from The Jockey Club at Cheltenham Racecourse by including gold horses and jockeys on the extensive Burr Walnut trim throughout the cabin.
(Crewe, 19 March 2018) Bentley is introducing capacitive fingerprint sensor technology with a secure stowage unit in the Bentayga – affording customers even greater peace of mind.
Developed by Bentley’s personal commissioning division, Mulliner, the fingerprint sensor technology has been applied to a high pressure die-cast aluminium secure stowage unit located in the cabin.
This discreet and unobtrusive locker creates the ideal place to stow valuables while at the beach, on the ski slope or utilising valet parking services.
With two USB ports and an auxiliary socket, it can also be used for connecting and charging mobile devices both inside and outside of the unit, enabling occupants to access Bentayga’s extensive infotainment technology, including Apple CarPlay.
Uday Senapati, Mulliner’s Head of Technical Operations, said: “The Mulliner Biometric Secure Stowage unit is hidden from view. We are incorporating the familiar capacitive fingerprint sensor technology from smartphones that can store multiple fingerprints, allowing the user to control who accesses their valuables.”
Mulliner – Rare by Design
Mulliner exists to respond to the requirements of Bentley’s most discerning customers. Any type of personalisation can be undertaken to create a unique Bentley of individual taste.
Recent examples of Mulliner’s craft include the Mulsanne Grand Limousine, with its one-metre stretch and private-aviation-style seating configuration in the rear cabin; and the Bentayga Field Sports – the ultimate luxury SUV accessory for sporting countryside pursuits – which features a bespoke installation in the rear with all the equipment required for a perfect rural adventure.
A Unique History Spanning 500 Years
Mulliner's roots date back to the 1500's – that's almost 500 years of craftsmanship experience and heritage.
The firm's original focus was creating luxurious horse-drawn carriages. In 1923 Mulliner showcased for the first time work on a Bentley chassis, exhibiting a two-seater 3 Litre Bentley at the Olympia Show in London – just four years after Bentley Motors was founded.
In 1953, Mulliner coachbuilt one of the most iconic Bentleys ever – the
R Type Continental. This model inspired the design of today's Continental GT. In 1957, Mulliner introduced the Continental Flying Spur, a special four-door saloon built on the Bentley Continental chassis. Mulliner officially became part of Bentley Motors in 1959, setting up its workshops in Crewe.
More information about Mulliner can be found at www.bentleymotors.com/mulliner.
