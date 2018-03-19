The person willing to spend $229,000 or more on a Bentley Bentayga probably drives around with some high-priced, luxury items in the SUV on occasion. Now, it's possible to keep those valuable baubles safe because Bentley offers a locking storage box for the vehicle's center console. Don't worry about losing the key to access this area because a fingerprint scanner guarantees the they method of retrieving the stuff is always on hand.

The idea for this storage area comes from Bentley's Mulliner customization division. The secured space inside the center console features an aluminum cover with a capacitive fingerprint scanner. On the inside, the top is padded so that there's no damage to valuables. There's are also two USB ports and an auxiliary charging mobile devices for connecting to the infotainment system's Apple CarPlay support. However, it seems like an extreme form of paranoia to be driving your car and have your phone inside a locked safe. The tech also allows an owner to authorize multiple fingerprints for opening the box, so a spouse or child could still have access, too.

When not creating ways for the ultra rich to keep their stuff shape, Mulliner caters to them with lavishly customized Bentleys. Despite the model still being fairly new, the division has already created several special Bentaygas. For example, a unique SUV for fly fishing (gallery above), included leather rod covers, matching bags for nets, and a tackle holder in beautifully constructed wood. Another one was especially for having a picnic in style fine china tableware, silver cutlery, crystal stemware, and a champagne chiller. A one-off for a falconer included cork cabinets in the back for all the necessary gear and a lavish perch for the bird. Finally, a recent Mulliner-built Bentayga took inspiration from The Jockey Club at Cheltenham Racecourse by including gold horses and jockeys on the extensive Burr Walnut trim throughout the cabin.

