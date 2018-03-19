The Porsche 911 is one of those cars that, even when there’s an all-new model, it doesn’t appear all that different from the previous generation. That’s why a quick glance at these photos might not be a major tipoff to just how awesome a machine this could well be. It’s true that we just recently were introduced to the new 911 GT3 RS, and it’s also true we’ve seen spy photos and even an official preview from Porsche on the next-generation 911, the 992 model. If our keen eyes and collective intellect are indeed correct, this isn’t just the next-gen 911 but actually an early prototype of the next GT3 model, complete with turbochargers.

How do we know this isn’t simply a 911 Turbo? Well, we’ve seen spy photos of the next turbo, and this one has all kinds of differences spied at that the back. The exhaust looks completely different, and the rear fascia itself has other air outlets. Of course, that alone doesn’t tell us what exists beneath that rear wing, but we also have ears to the ground and our spy sources say this could at least be a test mule for the next GT3. Here's a gallery of 911 Turbo spy shots for comparison.

Now that we’ve pointed out the differences, what about the good stuff like horsepower? That, unfortunately, is still out of the realm of our spy network thus far. However, we’ve heard some pretty convincing rumors that the standard 911 Turbo could dish up 600 horsepower. If the next GT3 does indeed nix its naturally aspirated mill for a pair of high-performance hair dryers, it seems only natural to give the GT3 similar power levels, if not a bit more.

We don’t expect to see the next 911 debut until later this year, with 911 Turbo likely coming in 2019 as a 2020 model. The next GT3 would therefore follow suit with either a 2019 or 2020 debut. That’s plenty of time for us to catch more prototypes in action, likely wearing various aero bits and disguises until a production-spec skin appears.

Source: CarPix