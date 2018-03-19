The design blends cues from multiple Corvette generations into one vehicle.
Equus Automotive, not to be confused with the Hyundai sedan, aims to be the American equivalent of European aftermarket specialists like Brabus or Alpina, and the firm's latest creation is the Throwback. The custom coupe is a love letter to classic Corvettes with a modern twist. Prices for the Throwback start at $130,000, and the firm only intends to make 25 of them.
The exterior's carbon fiber bodywork makes reference to multiple Corvette generations. For example, the side scallops evoke the original, and the spear running down the rear class plays on the split-window 1963 'Vette coupe. In front, the Throwback features a huge set of spotlights in the front bumper for night-time driving. A big power bulge in the hood features a pair of heat extractors. Around back, the model has the Corvette's classic circular taillights, and the exhaust outlets look like three trombones playing from the rear.
Inside, Equus Automotive reupholsters the Corvette's cabin. It gains lots of Alcantara upholstery, including diamond quilting on the seats. Turned metal trim now decorates the center console and door pulls.
The company doesn't provide many details about the Throwback's powertrain. However, an optional upgrade gives the coupe 1,000 horsepower (746 kilowatts) and 822 pound-feet (1,114 Newton-meters). Equus Automotive claims this setup gets the model to 60 miles per hour (96 kilometers per hour) in 2.5 seconds and a top speed in excess of 220 mph (354 kph).
Equus Automotive previously created a similarly vintage-inspired ride called the Bass 770 (pictured above). It largely took cues from the late 1960s Ford Mustang but added some Mopar muscle car elements to the front end. Power comes from a 6.2-liter supercharged V8 engine from a Corvette ZR1 with 640 hp (477 kW) and 605 lb-ft (819 Nm) of torque. A six-speed dual-clutch gearbox sent power to the rear wheels and let the coupe reach 62 mph (100 kph) in a claimed 3.4 seconds. The firm estimated the top speed at 199 mph (320 kph). Pricing started at $250,000.
Source: Equus Automotive
Equus Automotive Throwback
EQUUS Automotive is proud to introduce you to our new
THROWBACK
In 2014, EQUUS Automotive demonstrated its dedication to honoring the design, power and
detailed styling of iconic 1960's and 1970's muscle cars with the release of the Bass770. Now
the manufacturer of the "ultimate muscle car", brings you its take on the ultimate American
performance car, the Throwback. Equus takes the customer down memory lane to an era
when Corvettes were synonymous with performance and class. The Throwback can be
personalized for the design orientated drivers or for the fastest paced performance centric
customer, always emphasizing the original love of an icon, desire for innovation and
uncompromised quality.
The new THROWBACK model by EQUUS Automotive
EQUUS Automotive, the manufacturer of the world famous BASS 770 - a car voted the
“ultimate Muscle Car”, has extended its product line with the new Throwback model. With the
knowledge and Brand recognition created during the ground up design, manufacture and
build of the BASS 770, EQUUS has expanded into the Exclusive customization market of
iconic American brands. Just as companies like Brabus and Alpina focus on European
brands, EQUUS Automotive is focused on providing American Sports car lovers the ultimate
interpretation of todayʼs designs. Maximum power, stability and quality.
The THROWBACK model uses unique styling language in its outer skin to create a
breathtaking vision of the ultimate Corvette.
The THROWBACK is more than just a Corvette, itʼs significantly upgraded with a high
degree of everyday utility making it the best in its class.
EQUUS Automotive caters to customers that want something special and the ultimate
vehicle in its class. The Throwback, starting at $130k, provides that platform! With options all
the way up to a 1000hp, 822 lbs. torque, hitting 0-60 mph in 2.5 seconds and a top
speed of 220+ mph.
The customization and personalization opportunities are endless.
The THROWBACK will be a limited production model (25 cars), insuring collector status and
exclusivity.
Thank You,
EQUUS Automotive Inc