Equus Automotive, not to be confused with the Hyundai sedan, aims to be the American equivalent of European aftermarket specialists like Brabus or Alpina, and the firm's latest creation is the Throwback. The custom coupe is a love letter to classic Corvettes with a modern twist. Prices for the Throwback start at $130,000, and the firm only intends to make 25 of them.

The exterior's carbon fiber bodywork makes reference to multiple Corvette generations. For example, the side scallops evoke the original, and the spear running down the rear class plays on the split-window 1963 'Vette coupe. In front, the Throwback features a huge set of spotlights in the front bumper for night-time driving. A big power bulge in the hood features a pair of heat extractors. Around back, the model has the Corvette's classic circular taillights, and the exhaust outlets look like three trombones playing from the rear.

Inside, Equus Automotive reupholsters the Corvette's cabin. It gains lots of Alcantara upholstery, including diamond quilting on the seats. Turned metal trim now decorates the center console and door pulls.

The company doesn't provide many details about the Throwback's powertrain. However, an optional upgrade gives the coupe 1,000 horsepower (746 kilowatts) and 822 pound-feet (1,114 Newton-meters). Equus Automotive claims this setup gets the model to 60 miles per hour (96 kilometers per hour) in 2.5 seconds and a top speed in excess of 220 mph (354 kph).

Equus Automotive previously created a similarly vintage-inspired ride called the Bass 770 (pictured above). It largely took cues from the late 1960s Ford Mustang but added some Mopar muscle car elements to the front end. Power comes from a 6.2-liter supercharged V8 engine from a Corvette ZR1 with 640 hp (477 kW) and 605 lb-ft (819 Nm) of torque. A six-speed dual-clutch gearbox sent power to the rear wheels and let the coupe reach 62 mph (100 kph) in a claimed 3.4 seconds. The firm estimated the top speed at 199 mph (320 kph). Pricing started at $250,000.

