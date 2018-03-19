Enthusiasts who buy new sports cars often want to unleash their cars’ performance on a track, where it’s both safe and legal to fully exploit all that the sporty car can offer. But doing so often comes with a slight fear: will this void the car’s warranty? If your weapon of choice is the Hyundai i30 N, the answer is a reassuring “no.”

Australia’s Wheels reports that the company will not cancel or limit the warranty on the i30 N hot hatchback just because the car has seen duty on a circuit. Hyundai representatives noted that the car was tested extensively on race tracks, including a claimed 10,000 miles of endurance and development testing on the grueling Nürburgring. In other words, it’s both tough enough to withstand use out on track, and Hyundai is confident enough in that toughness to stand behind their product at the dealership. The company’s only qualification was that this policy concerns “non-competitive” use: i.e. a casual track day, but not an all-out race.

This strategy is not, of course, unique to Hyundai. Chevrolet has also stressed if its performance cars are taken to the track, dealerships will still honor the factory warranty. Above all, it’s reassuring for potential buyers who want to use their new performance cars as intended.

As a refresher, the Hyundai i30 N is a 155-mile-per-hour hot hatch that will dash to 62 mph in just 6.2 seconds when equipped with its optional Performance package. In base form, the turbocharged 2.0-liter engine delivers 247 horsepower, while the Performance variant offers 271 hp. With five selectable driving modes, adaptive dampers, bespoke Pirelli performance tires, and a racy body kit, the i30 N looks like it would be huge fun on a track

While the i30 N will not be coming to the U.S., we’re hopeful that this warranty confidence will extend to the Veloster N that’s set to launch before the end of the year. Its 2.0-liter turbo engine offers up 275 hp and 260 pound-feet of torque, with a six-speed manual sending all that grunt to the front tires. Hyundai says the Veloster N will also have adaptive suspension, a “zero-scrub” front suspension design to quell torque steer, and functional aerodynamic elements.

Source: Wheels