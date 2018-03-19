As it prepares for this year’s edition of the Pikes Peak International Hill Climb, Volkswagen has put together an overview of the race's development from 1916 to present days. The German company is working on a dedicated fully electric race car, which will compete in the Unlimited class, where manufacturers and private teams have nearly unlimited technical freedom.

While there’s definitely a lot of interesting facts about the event’s history since the first race in 1916 (check out the press release section below), Volkswagen is also sharing the first fully-revealing images of its new electric racer, which will officially be named the I.D. R Pikes Peak. The renderings give us another look at the gigantic wing at the back, which flanks massive rear fenders, while the side profile clearly shows styling resemblances to the company's I.D. concepts.

Volkswagen explains the four-wheel-drive race car will not only provide a glimpse into the future of the I.D. family of all-electric vehicles and its sporting potential, but is also the first step towards “a closer relationship between Volkswagen R and Volkswagen Motorsport,” the performance and motorsport divisions of the automaker.

“We want to be at the forefront of electro-mobility with Volkswagen and the I.D. family,” Volkswagen Member of the Board of Management, Frank Welsch, comments. “Competing in the most famous hillclimb in the world with the I.D. R Pikes Peak is a valuable test for the general development of electric cars.”

This year Volkswagen will make its second appearance at the “Race to the Clouds.” Back in 1987, the Wolfsburg-based company entered Pikes Peak with a dual-engine Golf, with one engine driving the front wheels and the other powering the rear axle. Now, more than 30 years later, VW is ready “for a rematch” and will be back to the Rocky Mountains in Colorado Springs to tackle the 12.4-mile course with the all-electric I.D. R Pikes Peak. The race is scheduled for June 24.

