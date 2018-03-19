Take a look at the 2019 Touareg's stylish cabin and attractive headlights.

Just days before Volkswagen's debut of the 2019 Touareg in Beijing on March 23, the company has released yet another teaser providing an even better look at the upcoming SUV without any camouflage. The brief video highlights the model's broad grille, chrome body trim, flashy turn signals, and high-tech cabin. 

The latest Touareg takes on a more chiseled, muscular appearance on the outside. The existing model certainly isn't curvy, but it has a softness to the overall design, particularly around the fenders. For the next-gen model, VW's designers remove these elements to give the SUV a more rugged appearance. The changes make the model appear more upscale and fit better with some of VW Group's SUVs on the same platform like the Audi Q7 and perhaps even the Lamborghini Urus.

Underneath the tougher look, the Touareg moves to VW Group's MLB Evo platform. The switch allows the SUV to grow somewhat larger but still lose weight. Expect the new Touareg to drop around 100 kilograms (220 pounds). Rear-wheel steering and active roll bars will reportedly be available as a way to sharpen the handling. Engine options should include a wide array of choices, including a plug-in hybrid eventually.

Inside, this video and previous spy shots reveal that the Touareg gets quite a cabin makeover. VW plans to offer a 12-inch digital instrument panel and a 15-inch touchscreen on the center stack, which should lend a high-tech appearance. A variety of controls for tuning the driving dynamics would be on the console. Aluminum and real wood trim would provide a high-end accompaniment to the occupants' surroundings. Customers in need of more room can look forward to a seven-seat variant, too.

Source: Volkswagen News via YouTube

