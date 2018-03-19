BMW recently launched the M2 Coupe Edition Black Shadow to mark the end of the road for the standard M2 considering multiple rumors are suggesting the beefier Competition model will effectively replace the regular version. We won’t have to wait much longer to see the highly anticipated M2 Competition as BMW will offer an online preview of the hotter coupe in the near future, ahead of a public debut slated for April 25 on the dawn of the 2018 Beijing Motor Show.

According to the latest intel, the M2 Competition is set to use a reworked version of the familiar inline-six S55 engine borrowed from the bigger M4 Coupe. In this new application, it will be de-tuned to a rumored 410 horsepower and in excess of 370 pound-feet (500 Newton-meters) of torque. If the numbers are accurate, it means the hardcore variant will pack an extra 45 hp and 27 lb-ft (37 Nm) over the regular M2.

Thanks to the newly gained muscle, expect the BMW M2 Competition to shave off at least a tenth of a second from the sprint to 60 mph (96 kph), which takes 4.3 seconds for the outgoing model fitted with the optional seven-speed, dual-clutch automatic transmission. Don’t hold your breath for a top speed increase as the report mentions the electronic limiter will still kick in at 155 mph (250 kph) or at 168 mph (270 kph) if you’ll order the optional M Driver’s Package.

Aside from getting a more powerful 3.0-liter engine, the M2 Competition is said to receive a slightly sharper exterior makeover with a new look for the front and rear fascias, M side mirrors, as well as fresh body colors. Some new alloy wheel designs could be in the offing as well, together with a few tweaks inside the cabin.

It goes without saying the Competition will command a significant premium over the standard model and it is believed BMW will ask at least an extra €10,000 or about $12,300 at current exchange rates. In the United States, the 2018 M2 kicks off at $54,500 MSRP.

Note: Pictured here is a speculative render of the M2 Competition.

Source: Bimmer Today via BMW Blog