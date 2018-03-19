There’s a new Mercedes-Maybach Pullman and it’s truly awesome. The 6.5-meter sedan is the most expensive brand new luxurious Mercedes-Benz money can buy today, wearing a starting price of approximately €500,000 or about $618,400 at current exchange rates. But if you are into older vehicles, we have good news – there’s a 1969 Pullman limo for sale, and it’s equally good.

Discover the new Pullman: Mercedes-Maybach Pullman Gets New Grille And More V12 Power

Offered by Arthur Bechtel Classic Motors through MotorGT and located in Boeblinger, Germany, the sedan has gone through a complete “frame-off” restoration at the highest level, which is verifiable by the extensive photographic documentation of the work carried out. Despite the restoration, the color combination still complies with the original specification. According to the information, it’s in pristine condition, technically and visually, and has been only driven for short test drives following the completion of the restoration. The seller promises a one-year warranty.

The refreshed 2018 Pullman is powered by a 6.0-liter V12 engine, but this legend has a slightly larger 6.3-liter V8 with Bosch mechanical fuel injection, generating usable 250 horsepower (184 kilowatts) and mated to a manual gearbox, sending power to the rear wheels. Another 50 hp (37 kW) from the motor are used to power the hydraulic convenience system.

It’s a left-hand drive example with four doors (there’s a six-door model, too), which has two additional rear-facing seats at the back, separated from the driver’s compartment by a power divider window. Equipped with an air conditioner, a bar for the rear seats, red leather interior, hydraulic seats and window regulators, white wall tires, and Becker radio with an additional control device in the back, it’s one of only 304 built in total.

And now for the price. The limousine is listed at $895,000, which makes it significantly more expensive than a brand new Mercedes-Maybach Pullman.

Source: MotorGT