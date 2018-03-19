It’s rare an automaker will update one of its vehicles without asking for a bit more of your money. Often, a few added features will increase a car’s price by some incremental amount. BMW is doing just that with the 2019 4 Series, increasing the price by $1,300 across the board. With that price increase comes more standard features.

The 2019 4 Series will come with navigation, advanced real-time traffic, an upgraded instrument cluster, and park distance control. Apple CarPlay is also available for a one-year free trial. According to a BMW spokesman who spoke with CarsDirect.com. The new equipment would have cost $2,750. The price savings for the equipment technically makes the 2019 BMW 4 Series a better value than before.

The 2019 430i starts at $45,795 (including the $995 destination charge) for the coupe and $45,595 for the four-door Gran Coupe, and $53,945 for the hardtop convertible. The six-cylinder 440i coupe starts at $52,195. The 440i Gran Coupe starts at $51,994 while the convertible starts at $60,995.

The 4 Series receives several BMW remote services such as the BMW connected app, which allows owners to locate their car, send destinations from a smartphone to the car, lock and unlock the vehicle, and much more. The new instrument cluster brings a high-resolution display that displays navigation information, and other bits of vehicle information.

Compared to the competition, the BMW 4 Series is the oldest offering. Both the Audi A5 and Mercedes-Benz C-Class coupe are newer products packed with technology, performance, and value. The added features, even at a slightly higher price makes the 2019 4 Series more competitive, which should draw in potential customers. Coupes, and sedans overall, aren't hot sellers right now, but for some people the two-door lifestyle is fun. The added features only make it more so.

Source: CarsDirect.com