When Mercedes announced it would introduce an all-new G-Class, fans of the stoic, boxy SUV were afraid the German automaker would tone done its legendary rough-and-tough attitude. Those fears quickly disappeared. A month later, Mercedes introduced the AMG G63 version, and on paper, it appears to pack the power one expects. Now that we have all the details, Mercedes has no issue releasing some sweet, sweet footage of the 2019 G63 in a quick-hitting ad.

The white G63 and white interior look stellar. The contrasting lightning, rain, and rolling clouds add to the ambiance of the AMG SUV being more than your typical grocery getter. The G63 is designed to scream performance. It’s ads like these that sell SUVs. Or at least the dreams of owning one.

While the G-Class is all-new, the familiar 4.0-liter biturbo V8 under the hood belts out 577 horsepower (430 kilowatts) and a stout 627 pound-feet of torque (850 newton-meters). That’s 100 more than the GT R and 60 more than the previous G63. Power is sent to all four wheels through an AMG Speedshift TCT nine-speed automatic transmission with a full-manual mode with paddle shifters. The 4Matic all-wheel drive is tuned for AMG and can send up to 6- percent of the power to the rear tires. The tweaked suspension comes with adaptive adjustable damping as standard, which can be optimized for on- or off-road performance.

To stand out from your typical G-Class, the G63 wears a vertical-bar grille with an AMG-specific front fascia and larger intakes. The wheel arches have added flare due to the larger wheel options, which go up to 22 inches. Even the active exhaust is upgraded with side-exit pipes. Two noise settings are available. Mellow and disorderly conduct. Other visual cues include AMG badges and door sills, and red brake calipers.

The 2019 Mercedes-AMG G63 is an amazing machine that looks impressive on the road. The ad makes us want one right now. But we’ll have to wait until later this year when it goes on sale. Pricing will be announced later, too.

Source: Mercedes-Benz via YouTube