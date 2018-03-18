Automotive technology and bicycles may seem like an odd pair, but in reality, the two modes of transportation are distant cousins. Before the automobile, there were bicycles, which helped usher in the age of motorized transportation. So a partnership in today’s modern era of high-performance supercars and technologically-advanced bicycles between an automaker and bicycle company isn’t any sort of a stretch. Lamborghini and Cervélo Cycles partnered to present the triathlon bicycle Cervélo P5X Lamborghini edition at the 2018 Geneva International Motor Show – and does it look stunning.

The bike, limited to just 25 units, wears artwork designed by Lamborghini’s Centro Stile based at the company’s headquarters in Sant’Agata Bolognese, Italy. The yellow paint certainly stands out ­– as any proper Lamborghini should – and the Y-shaped patterning is similar to styling cues found on modern Lamborghini supercars.

“Our Lamborghini Accademia drivers have been training on Cervélo for some time now, so we already know how special, and how fast, these bikes are,” said Katia Bassi, Lamborghini’s Chief Marketing Officer. “With elite performance, outstanding design and innovation, this collaborative project was a natural fit for both brands.”

The bike is more than just the culmination of your typical licensing agreement. It was a collaborative project where the bike spent more than 180 hours in the wind tunnel for testing.

“This limited-edition speed machine unites brands that are passionate about world-class products and performance,” added Robert de Jonge, Managing Director at Cervélo Cycles. “Our triathletes lead the charge when it comes to racing, and now they can stand out from the crowd even more emphatically."

This isn’t the first partnership of its kind. Automakers and bicycle makers have been teaming up for quite some time. BMW, Ferrari, and McLaren all have similar special-edition bicycles.

Lamborghini didn’t disclose the price of Cervélo P5X bike, but it’s likely not cheap.

Source: Lamborghini