If you enjoyed our side-by-side comparison between the old and the new X4 from about a month ago, you’ll probably appreciate BMW’s effort even more as it’s a comprehensive video with commentary detailing the changes. Offered for only four years without getting the usual mid-cycle refresh, the original X4 (F26) has to make way for the new G02 bringing quite a few styling changes as explained in the attached footage.

In our eyes, the most obvious modification between the two models is the completely new design of the taillights, which some might say are sending a bit of a Mercedes GLC vibe. The fact that the rear license plate has been moved from the tailgate to the rear bumper is also a highly visible update. All of the other tweaks on the outside are evolutionary and you probably won’t notice them right away unless you’re a BMW aficionado: slightly bigger kidney grille, more angular headlights, rectangular fog lights, stretched wheelbase, and reshaped exhaust tips in the case of the M40i.

Stepping inside the cabin, the digital instrument cluster and the enlarged freestanding infotainment system are the big novelties. BMW has also added knee pads and a wireless charging pad, while the panoramic sunroof is bigger than before and it stretches over the rear passengers to let more light come in and give the cabin an airy feel.

The aforementioned M40i depicted here won’t remain the top dog in the X4 family for a long time as a full-blown X4 M is on its way and we might to see it as early as 2019, following the launch of the X3 M.

Meanwhile, the regular X4 is slated to go on sale in the U.S. from July and will set you back at least the $50,450 starting price. Step up to the hotter M40i and the sticker will jump to $60,450 before options.

Video: BMW