Porsche is back with its latest Top 5 Episode, and we are duty-bound to share the video and grab some sweet screenshots because it’s all about the record-setting 911 GT2 RS. To be specific, the video highlights the five most thrilling attributes of the car and to help make those attributes come alive, Porsche test driver and all-around 911 ace Lars Kern does the narrating. More importantly, he also does the driving.

As always, we’ll not spoil the video but if we’re honest, there’s no possible way to spoil this one. There are various tidbits of information – like the steel screen needed to keep the front spoiler in place, or the short-pipe exhaust design based on the Porsche 935 race car – that might be of interest to people. Mixed in, however, is more opposite-lock action than you'll find in a Japanese Touge video. And that’s really all what we want to see.

The video also reminds us that the GT2 RS is packed full of carbon fiber, and we hope everyone already knows about the incredible biturbo engine mounted at the rear. The 3.8-liter biturbo mill chucks out 700 horsepower to just the rear wheels, and it only has roughly 3,200 pounds to handle. That’s certainly a big factor behind the GT2 RS lapping the Nürburgring in 6 minutes 47 seconds, a time that still stands as the production-car record. The aero tuning, downforce, and active rear steering certainly help, too.

All in all, the video lists design, engine, weight, sound, and driving behavior as the Porsche's most thrilling attributes. That pretty much covers the entire car, and that list isn’t in any order, so we’ll let the video do the rest of the talking. Be warned, however – you might be tempted to engage in some controlled oversteer of your own after watching so don’t try this at home. That is, unless you have a Porsche 911 GT2 RS and a race track to play with.

Source: Porsche via YouTube