Check your calendar – St. Patrick’s Day is nearly upon us (not to mention the new Avengers movie) which means the inevitable influx of green everything has begun. Aside from colored beer and U.S. paper currency, our favorite way to embrace green at the Motor1.com office is on the exterior of a properly fast car. We suspect the folks at Ford might feel the same way, as the automaker has appropriately chosen this occasion to announce a new color for the 2019 Mustang. Care to guess what shade it is? Okay, who said pink? No more green beer for you.

Specifically, Ford calls this Need for Green, and there’s no denying that it’s indeed very green. The bright shade is quite the contract to Ford’s other notable green Mustang, the new Bullitt with its Dark Highland Green finish (pictured below right). Mustangs generally aren’t known for such a saucy color as say, a Porsche 911 GT3 RS, but the black center stripe on this car makes us – dare we say it – a little green with envy.

“This is a color Mustang fans will celebrate because of its confident and youthful attitude,” said Barbara Whalen, Ford color and materials manager. “Need for Green is vibrant and jumps out at you, giving Mustang owners a look that definitely stands out in a crowd.”

We’re not sure how green equates to confidence, unless you happen to be the Hulk of course. But it certainly is a vibrant shade that commands attention. The big question, however, is whether or not it’s green enough to draw greenbacks from buyers. Ford doesn’t yet mention any extra cost for the special shade, but we suspect there will be at least a minor premium to satisfy your need for green. We’ll know later this year, as the new color will be available this summer for the entire Mustang lineup.

Source: Ford