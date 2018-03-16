A Porsche Panamera Sport Turismo Turbo and Mercedes-AMG E63 S line up for a race. The German wins.

Mercedes-Benz has a long legacy of offering premium wagons, even high-performance ones like the current E63 S estate with up to 604 hp (450 kilowatts) and 627 pound-feet (850 Newton-meters). Meanwhile, Porsche is the newcomer to the segment with the Panamera Sport Turismo, but the company enters the market with a bang by selling both the Turbo model featuring a 4.0-liter biturbo V8 and the Turbo S E-Hybrid that gives this engine an electric boost.

In a new video, Auto Express takes the top version of the E63 S estate and pits it against the 550-hp Panamera Turbo Sport Turismo (although listed with 533 hp here). The Porsche has a serious power deficit here. However, the two models have surprisingly comparable performance. The E63 S here hits 60 miles per hour (96 kilometers per hour) in just 3.1 seconds, and the Porsche requires just a moment more by reaching that speed in 3.2 seconds. The results to 100 mph (161 kph) are the complete opposite with the Mercedes hitting the velocity in 8.1 seconds, and Panamera doing it in 7.8 seconds.

As these numbers suggest, it's quite a close result at the finish. Without spoiling the champion, the winner manages to take victory by just two tenths of a second. 

It would have been interesting if Auto Express had shaken things up by bringing the Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid Sport Turismo to this fight. With a combined output of 680 hp, this beast would have had a big power advantage over the Mercedes. Porsche's own performance figures  claim that the top trim of the wagon hits 60 mph (96 kph) in 3.2 seconds – the same time as the turbo in this video. However, it's possible those specs are somewhat conservative. 

Source: Auto Express via YouTube

