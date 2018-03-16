Cadillac has a product onslaught on the way in the coming years, including launching the XT4 crossover later this year. The brand has been rather tight-lipped about these products, but Caddy's boss Johan de Nysschen dropped a few new details in a recent discussion with Jalopnik.

De Nysschen confirmed earlier rumors of Cadillac preparing a smaller sedan, allegedly with the CT3 moniker, for competing against the likes of the Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class and Audi A3. According to the division boss, the model comes standard with rear-wheel drive, and the range-topping version "will certainly lap the Nürburgring faster than anyone of our competitors in that category, if they care about that," de Nysschen told Jalopnik.

Previous rumors suggested that Cadillac would introduce a CT5 sedan as a replacement for both the CTS or XTS. The CT6 would fill the role as the brand's big four-door. A recent report indicates a production version of the Escala concept would serve as the company's luxurious range-topper.

"But product is at the core, and therefore, some models are conceived specifically to generate broad volume, and others have a far more specific duty,” de Nysschen told Jalopnik.

Cadillac can't ignore the popular crossover market, though. The XT4 (teased above) will bring a smaller offering soon, and the company will reportedly introduce a three-row SUV, possibly under the XT7 moniker, that will fit above the XT5 but below the Escalade.

Performance vehicles will remain in the lineup, too. De Nysschen recently promised that the company's V models would "continue to play a very important part in terms of creating this halo brand.” So the speedy version of the upcoming little sedan isn't the only model to look forward to.

Source: Jalopnik