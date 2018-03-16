In November, Scuderia Cameron Glickenhaus (SCG) pulled the sheets off its road-going 004S. With a centrally mounted driving seat, a 650-horsepower engine, and a curb weight of just 2,600 pounds (1,179 kilograms), it was the just company’s second road-going supercar, following the more niche, $2 million 003 before it. But before the 004S takes to the streets, the company is teasing its GTLM race car, the 004C.

In a recent Facebook post, SCG shared images of the 004C with some modest updates over the road-going version we saw back in November. On the front fascia, a crease down the center of the hood has been added, as has a slightly larger grille opening, and the headlights have seemingly undergone a very minor makeover.

Out back there’s a larger wing, a newly styled engine cover, and on the roof, a noticeable scoop allows better airflow to the engine. All told, the modifications to the original prototype are a modest improvement, but give the 004C an even more aggressive look overall. SCG says that the track-only 004C and 004CS are still a "work in progress."

Underhood, the road-going SCG 004 will use a biturbo 5.0-liter engine developing 650 horsepower (484 kilowatts) and a maximum torque of 720 Newton-meters (531 pound-feet). The engine has a redline at approximately 8,200 rpm and comes paired to either a gated six-speed manual gearbox or to an optional paddle-shift automatic. The track version, meanwhile, will get an all new engine. SCG suggests buyers, "remove the road engine, drop in a race engine, and have at it."

A turnkey road car will set buyers back around $400,000 when it goes on sale later in the year. The first 25 examples will be part of a special Founders Edition run, and will be delivered to customers within the next year, with a plan to deliver at least 250 cars per year by 2020 or 2021.

Source: SCG / Facebook