Volkswagen's next people's car will be an SUV, and it'll be the company's first ever China-developed model to be available worldwide. The company sees so much promise in the new model that it has the nickname the Volks-SUV.

"We call it internally Volks-SUV - the production car won't have that name - because it turned from a regional project into a global project," Juergen Stackmann, the VW brand's sales chief, told Automotive News Europe.

VW's teaser image makes the model look a lot like the current Tiguan but with a slightly more boxy aesthetic. Up front, a broad grille extends across the front to rectangular headlights. The fascia features a large, trapezoidal intake. A prominent crease runs down the SUV's shoulders, and the picture suggests that the model has a tall, fairly flat roof.

The model will ride on VW's MQB platform. Other powertrain details remain a mystery, though. Using these underpinnings options up VW's wide array of three- and four-cylinder engines as powertrain options, though. Even all-wheel drive is a possibility.

The Volks-SUV will premiere in China in August. Global production at sites in Russian, Mexico, and Argentina will start in 2020. The company will aim to sell 400,000 of them a year across the globe.

According to Automotive News Europe, VW won't offer the Volks-SUV in Europe because the T-Roc will occupy a similar position in the lineup. Meanwhile in the United States, the company will place the SUV below the Tiguan.

At the other end of its SUV range, VW will premiere the next-generation Touareg at an event in Beijing, China, on March 23. The firm's teaser images suggest that it would take on boxy appearance, too. Inside, the SUV would feature a major tech update.

Source: Automotive News Europe