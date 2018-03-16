In October last year, Mopar introduced the 707-horsepower 6.2-liter Dodge Hellcat V8 as a crate engine during the SEMA tuning show. The Hellcrate is “relatively plug-and-play” and can be acquired with a three-year factory warranty with unlimited mileage. It’s the same engine that was introduced for the Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat in 2015 and is also found under the hood of the Charger SRT Hellcat and Jeep Cherokee Trackhawk.

“This ultimate powertrain option fits the needs of owners and fans who demand iconic performance.” This is what Mopar had to say during the reveal of the engine last year.

But things are getting even better now, as Mopar Pro Shop in South Carolina has reduced the price of the V8 motor by approximately $4,500 to $14,998. This is the price before taxes and does not include the $2,195 engine kit, which consists of a powertrain control module, power distribution center, engine wiring harness, fuel pump control module, and a bevy of other sensors and add-ons - basically, everything you need to properly install it into a vehicle. We’ve also heard there’s only one left in stock at that price at the dealer currently, so you better hurry up...

Compared to Mercury Marine’s LS7-based crate engine, which we showed you earlier today, Mopar’s offering is about two times cheaper and has three times bigger warranty. It’s worth noting that Mercury’s V8 comes with components such as alternator, AC pump, pulleys, and belts, while FCA is selling them separately with the Front End Accessory Drive kit.

The fact that a Mopar dealer is reducing the price of the Hellcrate could mean FCA is probably not planning more units for production, which makes us ask ourselves whether this is an indication for a new crate engine coming from the automaker. Yes, we’re still hoping for a Dodge Demon-based crate engine with more than 800 hp (596 kW) and we are more positive than ever it will happen.

Source: Mopar