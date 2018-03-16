Forget buying that new Pagani or Koenigsegg because if you really want to drive in style, it's still possible to order a new example of the Cizeta V16T – one of the unsung hypercars of the 1990s. The wedge-shaped machine features a design from Marcello Gandini, famous for the looks of the Lamborghini Countach and Lancia Stratos. Power comes from a gargantuan 6.0-liter V16 engine that sits transversely behind the driver. The 540-horsepower (403-kilowatt) output seems somewhat paltry by modern hypercar standards, though.

In a recent interview, Hagerty spoke to Claudio Zampolli, the father of the Cizeta V16T, and he admitted to still being willing to take an order for the hypercar from an interested buyer. He last built one in 2003 when a Japanese buyer commissioned a convertible variant. Zampolli still has all the tooling and a workshop for assembling the car. “There was time delay due to the relocation of the entire equipment,” he told Hagerty. “But the V16T is still available—of course on special order only.”

Zampolli only managed to build nine examples of the V16T during the original production run. He created the massive engine by taking the 3.0-liter V8 from the Lamborghini Urraco P300 and grafting two of them together in a cast aluminum block. The weird setup meant that the powerplant had eight camshafts and four cylinder heads.

Gandini used his original idea for the Lamborghini Diablo as a starting point for the V16T's design, but the massive engine in the back required overhauling the styling at the rear. The wedge shape looks somewhat retro by modern standards because this styling has such close associations with vehicles from the 1980s and early 90s. It is still a striking vehicle by any era's standards, though, and would be amazing to see on the road today.

Source: Hagerty via Road & Track