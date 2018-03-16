A rare Porsche 911 is being given a new lease of life by Autofarm, which specializes in the Stuttgart manufacturer's creations. The specialists tracked down the last ever right-hand drive 1973 Porsche Carrera RS 2.7, and has set to work on restoring it to its former glory.

The car, known as the "Trinidad RS," is one of the most highly sought-after Porsches in the world. The car's had a chequered history, having survived a number of unusual modifications, the tragic murder of one of its owners, and 40 years of being exposed to the Caribbean heat and sun. Autofarm has found a new owner for the legendary sports car, and has started disassembled it ahead of a meticulous rebuild and restoration.

"The Trinidad RS is an extremely rare car with a colorful history and it’s exciting for us, as passionate RS specialists, to have been able to acquire this car and have the opportunity to restore it to it’s former glory," said Mikey Wastie, Autofarm MD. "We are no strangers to working on unusual barn finds, one of our biggest projects having been to rescue and restore an incredible 911 Carrera RS Lightweight that had managed to survive the Lebanese civil war in Beirut. The "Trinidad RS" looks set to be an equally exciting restoration for us and we can’t wait to get started."

Autofarm will document the restoration in a series of videos that it will share over the next year, showing the entire restoration process and stories of the car's provenance.

"Obviously being the last right-hand drive Carrera RS to be produced, this car has generated quite a buzz and we’ve had a great deal of interest from potential buyers but it was important to us to ensure that we found the right person to work with on this project, someone who would appreciate the heritage of the car and who would have the right vision for how this car could continue its life in the future," Wastie added.