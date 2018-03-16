It’s time for the “Best of Benz” – a new series, in which Mercedes-Benz is featuring “the most surprising, entertaining or fun facts from the Mercedes-Benz universe.” This episode is all about the five most exciting convertibles the German brand has ever made, and includes a few surprises.

When you have decades of traditions in creating amazing open-top vehicles, it’s definitely not an easy task to pick only five. With its biturbo 4.0-liter V8 and 550 horsepower (410 kilowatts), the Mercedes-AMG GT C Roadster reasonably takes the fifth place. Why, you might ask? We’ll only give you one number that is more than enough to grant the roadster a place in this Top 5 – 3.6. This is the number of seconds this car needs to accelerate from a standstill to 62 miles per hour (100 kilometers per hour).

Next is the Mercedes 280 SE 3.5 Cabriolet, which had a 3.5-liter V8 engine with 200 hp (150 kW) and a top speed of 130 mph (210 kph). It was one of the most luxurious cabriolets of its time, featuring a wooden dashboard and power windows. It is followed by what we could describe as the ideological successor of the 3.5 Cabriolet, the modern-day S-Class Cabriolet – “innovative luxury wrapped in a sensual exterior design,” as described by the automaker.

Number two was a real surprise to us – Mercedes included a concept car in this video. It is the stunning Vision Mercedes-Maybach 6 Cabriolet, “the dream car of tomorrow,” powered by four synchronous electric motors, one at each wheel, with a combined output of 750 horsepower (550 kilowatts). The battery pack provides a range of over 200 miles (322 kilometers) on a single charge.

And finally, the crown goes to… the Mercedes 300 SL Roadster, of course. It’s not only the most beautiful roadster ever created by the company, but also its first car to feature a fuel injection.

Source: Mercedes-Benz on YouTube