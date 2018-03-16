It will be reproduced by the original supplier according to the original specification.
Many people will say the Jaguar E-Type is the most beautiful car ever made, but for me it would have to be the timeless Mercedes 300 SL in the Gullwing flavor. The coupe was built in only 1,400 examples whereas the roadster was assembled in 1,858 examples during the model’s production run between 1954 and 1963. Those fortunate enough to own one will be happy to hear Mercedes is bringing back to life the plaid upholstery in three different designs: blue & gray (L1), red & green (L2), and green & beige (L3).
The three-pointed star company says the reproduction of the upholsteries with a chequered pattern comes as a response to numerous requests from owners of the 300 SL. Needless to say, they all want to keep their four-wheeled gems as original as possible, prompting Mercedes-Benz Classic to resurrect the plaid upholstery. It will be reproduced by the original supplier as per the exact same specifications of the 300 SL belonging from the W 198 series sold from 1954 until 1957.
The L1 pattern will likely be the most popular of the three considering the 300 SL was ordered by almost 80 percent of the customers in this specification during 1954 – 1957. It was even more popular than the fancier leather upholstery, available back in the day as an option for an extra 600 Deutsche marks (DM). Mercedes goes on to specify almost 14% decided to go with L2 while L3 was found in just 6% of the cars built during that interval.
Should you happen to have a 300 SL in need of a new upholstery, Mercedes is asking €184 (about $227) for a meter (3.3 feet) of the chequered pattern, which has a width of 1.4 meters (4.6 feet). Since the upholstery is sold per meter and not as a completed seat cover, no one can stop you from giving your modern Mercedes the retro-flavored plaid treatment.
While a new-old upholstery for the 300 SL is nice and all, we’re sure some deep-pocketed folks would be keen on the idea of a continuation series for the Gullwing and its roadster counterpart. Jaguar and Aston Martin are already bringing back to life their classic models while Ferrari is toying around with the idea of resurrecting the legendary 250 GTO, so we can’t find a reason why a revival of the 300 SL wouldn’t be an instant hit.
Famous chequered pattern from racing: Maximum originality: Upholsteries for Mercedes-Benz 300 SL available again in original specification
The Mercedes-Benz 300 SL “Gullwing” is regarded as the sports car of the century. Its interior is characterised by chequered upholsteries like the ones used in the 300 SL sports car (W 194). Mercedes-Benz Classic has now arranged for the original patterns from the 300 SL (W 198, 1954 to 1957) series sports car to be reproduced by the original supplier according to their original specification. The fabrics can be ordered from any Mercedes-Benz sales partner.
Stuttgart. Three chequered upholsteries with the code numbers L1 (blue-grey), L2 (red-green) and L3 (green-beige) for seat cushions and seat backrests were available ex factory for the legendary 300 SL “Gullwing”. They were combined, for example, on the seat side bolsters and seat backs, with MB-Tex in blue, beige and green. Leather upholstery was available as an alternative for an additional charge of DM 600.
This reproduction of the chequered upholsteries is Mercedes-Benz Classic’s response to the popular request from owners of the legendary sports car for the original specification of the interior material. As was the case at the premiere of the “Gullwing” model in 1954 the three fabrics correspond to the original delivery specification of the then Daimler-Benz AG, and are therefore made from 100-percent high-quality wool yarn. When it came to determining the exact colours and patterns, Mercedes-Benz Classic worked closely with the Design department in Sindelfingen – which is also historically authentic.
All three original standard equipment variants L1, L2 and L3 can be ordered from any Mercedes-Benz sales partner by the metre with the following part numbers:
- Blue-grey chequered design (L1): A 000 983 44 86 / 5000
- Red-green chequered design (L2): A 000 983 44 86 / 3000
- Green-beige chequered design (L3): A 000 983 44 86 / 6000
The price per metre with a useful width of 1,400 millimetres is EUR 184.45 including VAT.
Variant L1 was delivered in nearly 80 percent of the 300 SL models with a fabric interior produced from 1954 to 1957. This made the blue-grey chequered gabardine fabric the most popular interior design of all in the 300 SL “Gullwing” – even coming in ahead of the leather variant ordered most frequently. The second most popular fabric pattern was variant L2 at nearly 14 percent, whilst variant L3 was only ordered with a frequency of about 6 percent.
Sheep’s wool not only corresponds to the original specification, it also has numerous functional advantages. The fibre is breathable, offers natural moisture management and thus creates a pleasant seat climate, especially on long journeys. For wool can absorb up to a third of its own weight in moisture and always remains odour-neutral.
The combed yarn consists mainly of longer, and mostly fine fibres which are aligned consistently and in parallel. A fabric made from it is therefore of high quality. The German original supplier has again produced the new upholsteries for the 300 SL in four-ply double-weave twill, creating a very robust material. The fabrics meet the supply specifications of the then Daimler-Benz AG with regard to wear- and scuff-resistance, lightfastness and flammability.