Following a modest refresh, which included things like a standard three-row layout, redesigned front and rear fascias, and an upgraded interior, the 2019 Kia Sorento officially has a price tag. The front-wheel-drive L model can be had for as little as $25,990 (just $90 more than the outgoing model) – but move towards the top of the range and things start to get a bit pricier.

Jump to the next-up Sorento LX, which comes with a 2.4-liter inline-four engine, and it can be had $27,490 with front-wheel drive, or $29,290 with all-wheel drive. The V6-powered LX, which uses a 3.3-liter engine to deliver 290 horsepower, is the first trim to surpass $30,000; it’s priced at $31,290 with front wheel drive, and $33,090 with all-wheel drive.

More options will cause a bigger hit to your wallet, naturally, with the front-wheel-drive Sorento EX starting at $35,590, and the all-wheel-drive version coming in at $37,390. The EX trim comes standard with the more powerful 3.3-liter V6, and includes safety features like driver attention warning, and lane keep assist.

Towards the top-half of the range, the Sorento SX starts at $39,990 with front-wheel drive, and $41,790 with all-wheel drive. All of the same features on the EX carry over – including the V6 engine – as do new standard features like LED headlights with high-beam assist, parking distance warning, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and a Harman Kardon premium audio system.

The fully loaded Sorento SXL is where things start to get even pricier. With front-wheel drive, the most affordable SXL model can be had for $44,690, while the all-wheel-drive version will set you back $46,490. Of course, it comes standard with the 3.3-liter V6, and includes all the same features you’ll find on the SX model, and then some.

Here’s how the pricing structure breaks down in its entirety:

FWD AWD L $25,990 N/A LX $27,490 $29,290 LX V6 $31,290 $33,090 EX $35,590 $37,390 SX $39,990 $41,790 SXL $44,690 $46,490

Source: Kia