Porsche continues to test the 718 Boxster Spyder in chilly conditions that don't suit the roadster very well. In addition to letting us see the model covered in snow, these spy shots provide the best look yet inside the upcoming model.

In front, Porsche's designers limit the design tweaks to the front fascia, which is only slightly different from what's on other Boxsters. The bigger changes start at the top where the Spyder gains a roof with bikini style straps like the previous generation. The rear deck is also completely different from other variants by incorporating a more curvaceous appearance, including nacelles behind each seat. At the rear, there's a prominent diffuser and a pair of large-diameter, circular exhausts.

Inside, Porsche doesn't appear to change things much. At the left of the spy shot of the cabin, you can see the carbon fiber of the bolstered sport seat. The stylists also cover the steering wheel and shift knob with Alcantara. The company would likely install less sound deadening to save weight and bring more of the flat-six engine's roar into the cabin.

Unlike other versions of the Boxster, the Spyder reportedly gets a version of the 4.0-liter flat-six engine from the 911 GT3. To retain a differentiation in the lineup, Porsche likely wouldn't give the Boxster the full 494 horsepower (368 kilowatts). Rumors suggest the Spyder could boast around 430 hp (321 kW). This would still be a nice upgrade from the 365-hp (271 kW) 2.5-liter turbocharged flat four in the Boxster GTS and 370 hp (276 kW) in the previous Spyder. This test mule has a manual gearbox, but rumors suggest that a dual-clutch transmission might be an option.

The Boxster Spyder will debut later this year and will be on sale before the end of 2018. If the premiere follows the GTS model's unveiling, expect to see the new 718 Cayman GT4 at the same time.

Source: Carpix