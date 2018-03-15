We’ve seen the Mercedes-AMG Project One quite often since its official unveiling last year. That is, we’ve seen it in pictures, and sitting still at auto shows. Mercedes has been making some big noise recently about the hypercar possibly being the fastest car to ever lap the Nürburgring – as in faster than everything, including race cars – but we haven’t even seen this car move under its own power yet.

That was then. This is now.

Mercedes-AMG brought the Project One to last weekend’s Amelia Island Concours d’Elegance in Florida, and YouTuber Ethan Reish happened to be in the right place at the right time with his camera. Or rather, he did his best to hunt down the hypercar in several locations then tracked its movements. The video actually starts off with the car being uncovered in a parking garage, which is interesting enough but not terribly exciting.

That’s why we have the video above set to start a bit forward at the 1:37 mark, showing the Project One on the street headed to its parking spot. Admittedly the action isn’t up to Fast and Furious levels just yet – this is a prototype after all and not legal for road use. But we still get a sense of the car’s presence on the street for the first time, and as-is often the case with such cars, it looks better in its natural habitat. In fact, it some ways it looks less exotic and more production ready. We like production ready.

And then we’re reminded the Project One is very much not production-ready, as it needs a push to get up a fairly mild incline. The videographer says it can’t climb the grade under its own power, but we have no idea if that’s actually true or if there’s another reason why several people are pushing it. We’re also privy to what was apparently something of a confrontation when the AMG people promptly parked the car on a stretch of manicured landscape despite signs instructing everyone to keep off. The Project One may well become the fastest-ever car around the Green Hell, but that’s still not a free pass to park on the green grass.

Anyone else anxious to see what this car can really do outside an auto show or concours event? Come on AMG, let’s light this candle.

Source: Ethan Reish via YouTube