There have been more than a few special edition McLarens released in the past few months. Two of the latest models include the 720S Atlantic Blue, and the 570S MSO X. But the newest addition to the range is arguably more sinister than the rest. Dubbed the MSO Black Collection, the unique package for the 570GT will be limited to just 100 examples worldwide, and will see the sporty coupe draped in an all-black, stealth design.

On the outside, the 570GT will wear a one-off Carbon Black finish, with an MSO Black Pack that replaces the Dark Palladium features found on the standard model; things like the front and rear splitters, side skirts, and air intakes will all be finished in black. A set of five twin-spoke lightweight forged wheels will also wear a new gloss black diamond finish, and come wrapped in Pirelli P Zero Corsa tires. Carbon ceramic brakes with black brake calipers have also been added.

In the cabin, the 570GT special edition is even more well equipped. A new MSO Black Collection trim has been fitted, which includes a mixture of Jet Black Leather with Carbon Black Alcantara. The center console, lower instrument panel, headliner, steering wheel, and even speaker surrounds are coated in the unique finish. The seats, meanwhile, are wrapped in Semi-Aniline leather with the MSO logo embroidered on the headrest. If that wasn’t enough all-black-everything for you, even the key fob has been painted in Carbon Black.

"McLaren Special Operations allows our customers to fully express themselves through their cars; and the new 570GT MSO Black Collection is no different," said Rob Melville, Design Director at McLaren Automotive.

"Black is a color associated with elegance, power and authority whilst also surrounded by a certain air of mystery. The end result remains true to the luxurious nature of the 570GT but we managed to further amplify its sleek, sporty character with a wealth of new MSO Defined options which I am sure will delight discerning owners."

The McLaren 570GT MSO Black Collection will start at £179,950 ($251,650) with deliveries this Summer. Just 100 examples will make their way into the hands of consumers.

Source: McLaren