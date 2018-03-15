Hide press release Show press release

Ladies and gentlemen,

We are guided by our strategy, which is why we continue to pick up the pace with its implementation. Our focus in 2018 is on our model and technology offensive, the turnaround in the regions and further improvement in our competitiveness.

A total of 22 new vehicles will be launched this year, 9 of which in China alone. On the chart you can see a few of these. The focus is on SUVs and electric vehicles.

In China, the long Tiguan will be introduced as a plug-in version. Other vehicles include the new Bora as a fully electric vehicle. The e-Golf, which we previously imported from Europe, is produced locally as of this year.

In the USA, we already introduced the Jetta at the beginning of the year. As an addition to the sedan segment, in the spring we are introducing our luxury sedan in the USA, the Arteon.

The redesigned Passat is on the starting blocks for Europe. As usual, the Passat will also be available as Variant and hybrid models. And at the end of the year, our compact city SUV, the T-Cross, is to follow.

Next week, we are introducing our brand's flagship SUV, the new Touareg. For the first time, a vehicle will be debuted in China. The first motoring journalists recently had an opportunity to drive the vehicle, and they were impressed with its technology, design and handling. For its size, the vehicle has become very easy to handle and thus emphasizes our commitment to high-quality, innovative and dynamic vehicles of the luxury class.

In August, a new compact SUV will be introduced in China that has been developed together with our joint venture partner SAIC. We have high expectations for that vehicle. The people's SUV – currently the working title – is expected to be an important part of our SUV offer next to the Tiguan. On that basis, we are rolling out the people's SUV worldwide. From 2020, we are expanding production to Argentina, Mexico and Russia. We anticipate an annual sales volume of around 400,000 vehicles in total per year.

The T-Roc is set to become a family of models. You are already familiar with the SUV model. Added to that, we are now bringing out a convertible model, with market launch planned for the beginning of 2020. Development is underway, and the location for production is also set. Our new convertible will be produced in Osnabrück. This will allow the staff to fully utilize their many years of experience with convertibles.

The key project is and remains of course the preparation of our electric offensive.