It was only earlier this week when we talked about Volkswagen’s plans to pause the production of the U.S.-spec Passat for two weeks this spring, and today we have fresh new details about its European counterpart. The Wolfsburg-based manufacturer has just announced a redesigned version of the Euro-spec Passat will be launched on the market very soon.

During his speech at the annual Volkswagen Media Conference, Dr. Herbert Diess, Chairman of the Volkswagen brand, has revealed the facelifted Passat is almost ready to hit dealerships across the Old continent, without revealing basically any other information.

“The redesigned Passat is on the starting blocks for Europe. As usual, the Passat will also be available as Variant and hybrid models.”

As opposed to the U.S. Passat, the European variant of the model is based on the clever modular MQB platform. The eight generation of the D-segment vehicle (according to the European nomenclature) was launched in November 2014 as “a premium car without the premium price.” The vehicle is available as a traditional sedan and as a practical wagon, as well as a rugged Alltrack wagon.

Currently, depending on the market, the engine range consists of three gasoline and three diesel motors, all equipped with a turbocharger. Power ranges from 118 horsepower (88 kilowatts) for the entry-level 1.6 TDI to 276 hp (206 kW) for the range-topping 2.0 TSI. There’s also a GTE hybrid version, which uses a 1.4-liter gas engine combined with a compact 115-hp (85-kW) electric motor.

Don’t expect major changes in that department, but the CO2 and fuel consumption numbers might be slightly improved. Also, Volkswagen’s new 1.5-liter TSI could be added to the lineup to replace the aging 1.4 TSI.

The Passat is still on top of Europe’s D-segment with more than 180,000 deliveries last year, followed by the Skoda Superb, Opel Insignia, Ford Mondeo, and Renault Talisman.

