Cadillac will allegedly put the 2016 Escala concept into production at the Detroit-Hamtramck factory in December 2021, according to a rumor from Auto Forecast Solutions cited by Autoline Daily's recent video. The report claims that the new model would share its platform with the Cadillac CT6.

Unfortunately, there aren't many other details about the production Escala at this point. Auto Forecast Solutions doesn't even know whether the vehicle would be a sedan like the concept or perhaps a CT6-derived coupe.

The Escala premiered at the 2016 Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance as a concept for a handsome flagship sedan above the CT6. It was also supposed to preview design elements that would appear on later production vehicles. The big, rear-wheel-drive sedan measured 210.5 inches (5,347 millimeters) long, which made the Escala 6.5 inches (165 mm) longer than the current CT6.

The concept features a masculine, chiseled appearance. A broad, trapezoidal grille dominates the front end. Incredibly skinny LED headlights make the sedan look like it's squinting at other traffic. Prominent creases on the hood create a visual emphasis that leads the eye over the rest of the body. The profile features an arching roof and prominent contours along the lower edge of the vehicle. The concept lacks a B-pillar, which would make quite a statement with the windows down. Modern safety standards might make this element difficult to implement into the production model, though. The rear features L-shaped taillights that follow the back fenders. The trunk opening is actually a liftback like the Porsche Panamera, which allows for this dramatic shape without compromising a space for loading the trunk.

"Escala builds Cadillac’s aspirational character, signaling the brand’s return to the pinnacle of premium," Cadillac President Johan de Nysschen said in a statement when the concept premiered.

Inside, the Escala concept is a spartan place. Up front, the cockpit features three OLED screens, and there are a few physical buttons that integrate into the strip of metallic trim to the right of the steering wheel. Occupants in back have their own entertainment screens, too. The upholstery is a mix of hand-stitched leather and gray upholstery.

The concept features a 4.2-liter biturbo V8 with cylinder deactivation. Cadillac didn't disclose its output, though.

Source: Autoline Network via YouTube