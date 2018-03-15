It’s known almost as a rule that BMW is making generally more dynamic cars than Mercedes-Benz. That’s, of course, not a rule in the official books, but something customers know before they start shopping for a new premium car. If you want a really comfortable vehicle, you go for a Mercedes. If you want it to be more dynamic, but a bit more nervous – you go for a BMW.

Well, forget about that. At least when it comes to diesel-powered high-end sedans, the brand from Stuttgart is apparently more performance oriented than its rival from Munich. Don’t believe us? Just take a look at the video above, putting against each other a BMW 740d xDrive and a Mercedes-Benz S400d 4Matic.

Under the hood of the Bavarian limo is a 3.0-liter straight-six diesel engine with 320 horsepower (239 kilowatts). Against it, the S-Class puts its new 2.9-liter straight-six diesel on work, being good for 340 hp (254 kW). On paper, these two sedans are equally quick from 0 to 62 miles per hour (0-100 kilometers per hour) – 5.2 seconds.

And, indeed, the video shows both they reach the 62 mph (100 kph) mark in exactly 5.2 seconds. They continue on par until 93 mph (150 kph) and the first small sign that the S-Class is actually faster comes at 124 mph (200 kph). From this point on, the advantage of the S-Class becomes greater until the point where it reaches 155 mph (250 kph) about three seconds before the 7 Series. Interestingly, the cabin of the 7 Series appears to be much more noisy, but that’s probably due to the quality of the camera.

Yes, this super small advantage doesn’t make the S400d a truly more dynamic vehicle compared to the 740d, because it is mainly a result of the additional 20 hp (15 kW) under the hood. But at least it shows there's nothing to fear about the performance of your next S-Class.

Oh, we forgot to ask. Who said diesels are dead? Not us.

Source: AutoTopNL on YouTube