Revisions to the front and rear bumpers are the major changes visible here.

Audi has taken the refreshed TT to the Nürburgring for some testing around the wet course. Look for the updated model to be on sale for the 2019 model year and debut at an auto show later in 2018.

These spy shots once again provide evidence that the design changes for this refresh are mostly around the front and rear bumpers. There are also revised headlights that now feature the LED running lights along the top edge, instead of the bottom. The tail gets a slightly more prominent simulated rear diffuser between the exhaust outlets. Earlier spy photos show that the TT Roadster and TT RS have styling upgrades on the way, too.

The refreshed TT RS looks especially good (gallery below). It receives a small tweak to the front fascia by adding more strakes. Plus, there's an updated diffuser at the back. Audi also updates the side sills by making them a little thicker, which lends greater visual weight to the rear.

Audi TT-RS Refresh Spy Photos
12 photos
Audi TT-RS Refresh Spy Photos Audi TT-RS Refresh Spy Photos Audi TT-RS Refresh Spy Photos Audi TT-RS Refresh Spy Photos Audi TT-RS Refresh Spy Photos Audi TT-RS Refresh Spy Photos Audi TT-RS Refresh Spy Photos

Audi TT

Audi TT
Explore Reviews

More photos

Audi engines replicate popular TV theme songs
Audi engines replicate popular TV theme songs
2018 Audi TT RS: First Drive
2018 Audi TT RS: First Drive
Audi TT RS-R by ABT Sportsline
Audi TT RS-R by ABT Sportsline
2018 Audi TT RS U.S. Spec
2018 Audi TT RS U.S. Spec
2017 Audi TT RS: First Drive
2017 Audi TT RS: First Drive
2016 Audi TT RS Lime Green
2016 Audi TT RS Lime Green

There aren't yet photos inside the refreshed TT but don't expect many changes. The cabin would likely get the latest version of Audi's Virtual Cockpit digital instrument panel. Some trim improvements would likely accompany the refresh. Not much else should change.

More Refreshed Audi TT News:

The TT might receive some slight powertrain upgrades, but the changes might be limited to Europe. The aging 1.8-liter mill that's currently the base engine there could go away. Instead, a de-tuned version 2.0-liter turbo may become the standard powerplant. It would make around 200 horsepower (149 kilowatts), and the more powerful 227-hp version would remain available in Europe, too, for customers looking for more muscle.

Source: Automedia

Audi TT Refresh Spy Shots

Audi TT Refresh Spy Photos
17 photos
Audi TT Refresh Spy Photos Audi TT Refresh Spy Photos Audi TT Refresh Spy Photos Audi TT Refresh Spy Photos Audi TT Refresh Spy Photos Audi TT Refresh Spy Photos Audi TT Refresh Spy Photos

Audi TT

Audi TT
Explore

More photos

2019 Audi TT Coupe Spy Photos
2019 Audi TT Coupe Spy Photos
Audi TT Coupe, Roadster Facelift Spy Photos
Audi TT Coupe, Roadster Facelift Spy Photos
Audi TT Clubsport Concept: SEMA 2017
Audi TT Clubsport Concept: SEMA 2017
Audi TT Clubsport: SEMA 2017
Audi TT Clubsport: SEMA 2017
Audi TT Clubsport Turbo Concept
Audi TT Clubsport Turbo Concept
Audi TT and R8 Performance Parts
Audi TT and R8 Performance Parts