6.5 meters of S-Class opulence for half a million euros.
If for whatever reason you’re finding the recently launched 2019 Mercedes-Maybach S-Class a bit too cramped in the back, you’ll then have to step up to the Pullman version. Basically the most expensive and luxurious Mercedes money can buy right now, the 6.5-meter sedan is being given a nip and tuck to mirror the changes its shorter-yet-still-very-long sibling has gone through.
Starting at the front, there’s a shiny new grille with vertical struts taking inspiration from a pinstriped suit, according to Mercedes’ talented marketing team. The updated front fascia treatment debuted on the spectacular Vision Mercedes-Maybach 6 and now we’re seeing it for a second time on a production model.
The majestic S-Class now rides on fresh 20-inch alloy wheels with the same 10-hole design familiar to fans of the old and new Maybach brand. Like with the shorter version, there’s now the option for two-tone paints, while inside the cabin deep-pocketed buyers can go for new shades such as mahogany brown, magma grey, and silk beige/deep sea blue.
The mildly updated chauffeur-driven limousine continues to boast two executive rear seats for “VIP occupants” enjoying the most generous legroom in the segment, says Mercedes. The electrically operated partition is there for whenever you want extra privacy, while a “2-cabin sound” feature of the audio system has been added to provide independent sound control between the front and rear compartments.
Last but certainly not least, the mighty 6.0-liter V12 engine fitted with a pair of turbochargers has been massaged and it now delivers 630 horsepower (463 kilowatts) and a nice round figure of 1,000 Nm (737 lb-ft) torque. To reflect its newly gained status, the Mercedes-Maybach Pullman has received the “S650” badge compared to its S600 predecessor and its lesser 530 hp (390 kW) and 830 Nm (612 lb-ft) output.
Because acceleration times are vital when shopping for a luxobarge such as this, we should mention the uprated Pullman runs to 62 mph (100 kph) in six and a half seconds. Equally important is the fuel consumption, with the thirsty V12 needing 14.6 liters / 100 km (16 miles per gallon) in the combined cycle.
Available on order starting today, the 2019 Mercedes-Maybach Pullman carries a starting price of approximately €500,000 (about $618,400 at current exchange rates). An armored Guard version should follow shortly and that will probably be almost three times more expensive based on the price differences between the S600-based models.
Source: Mercedes-Maybach
2019 Mercedes-Maybach Pullman
New features in the Mercedes-Maybach Pullman: New face, new interior colours and trim elements
Mercedes-Maybach stands for the ultimate in exclusivity and individuality. The absolute top-of-the range model from the luxury brand is the Pullman (fuel consumption combined: 14.6 l/100 km; combined CO2emissions: 330 g/km) with vis-à-vis seating behind the partition screen. Now the high-end luxury class from Mercedes-Benz is becoming even more exquisite. A new radiator grille and new exclusive colour combinations in the interior make for a new appearance. The longest model from the S-Class family with a length of 6.50 metres can be ordered starting on 15 March.
A reinterpretation of the Mercedes-Maybach radiator grille with its fine, vertical struts accentuates the front end. The grille was inspired by a pinstriped suit. It celebrated its world première in the Vision Mercedes-Maybach 6, the exclusive coupé concept car which thrilled connoisseurs and fans of the brand in 2016. The exterior appearance of the top-of-the-range model is rounded off by the 20-inch wheel in 10-hole design known from the Mercedes-Maybach. For an even more individual appearance, the range of paint finishes by customer demand now also includes the two-tone paint finishes presented with the Mercedes-Maybach S‑Class. The new exclusive colours magma grey, mahogany brown and silk beige/deep sea blue are available in the interior.
Its length of 6.50 metres alone is a sign of the special status of the Mercedes‑Maybach Pullman. It provides space for a generously sized and tastefully appointed club lounge in the rear, with a multitude of creature comforts fitted as standard, thereby ensuring the chauffeur-driven limousine lives up to today's expectations of what constitutes maximum exclusivity and luxury. The VIP occupants sit on two standard-specification executive seats facing the direction of travel. They can enjoy the largest legroom in the segment; and can get in and out of the car with the greatest of ease and comfort. As is typical for a Pullman, the four passengers can sit facing each other in the compartment with an electrically operated partition. Also new for the Mercedes-Maybach Pullman is a front view camera. Rear passengers are thus able to monitor the traffic in front of the vehicle even when the partition screen is closed.
The "2 cabin sound” feature of the sound system offers more exclusivity than ever before. Thanks to independent control for the front and rear passenger compartment, the occupants of the Pullman enjoy even more personalised music. The price of the Mercedes-Maybach Pullman starts at around half a million euro.
The V12 biturbo engine of the Mercedes-Maybach Pullman now has an output of 463 kW (630 hp). Technical data at a glance:
|
S 650
|
Number of cylinders/arrangement
|
12/V
|
Displacement (cc)
|
5980
|
Rated output (kW/hp)
|
463/630
|
Rated torque (Nm)
|
1000
|
Fuel consumption combined (l/100 km)
|
14.6
|
Combined CO2 emissions (g/km)
|
330
|
Acceleration 0-100 km/h (s)
|
6.5
Many governments, heads of state and royal families around the world have, for decades, chosen Mercedes-Benz saloon cars with the designation "Pullman" to travel in the stately style befitting their status. With the Mercedes-Maybach Pullman, the company is underscoring its exceptional position in this discerning segment: In addition to providing spacious seating in first-class comfort for high-ranking passengers, the new Mercedes-Maybach Pullman is of course also the embodiment of exclusivity at its highest level. One can sense the significance and greatness of it in every detail.