If for whatever reason you’re finding the recently launched 2019 Mercedes-Maybach S-Class a bit too cramped in the back, you’ll then have to step up to the Pullman version. Basically the most expensive and luxurious Mercedes money can buy right now, the 6.5-meter sedan is being given a nip and tuck to mirror the changes its shorter-yet-still-very-long sibling has gone through.

Starting at the front, there’s a shiny new grille with vertical struts taking inspiration from a pinstriped suit, according to Mercedes’ talented marketing team. The updated front fascia treatment debuted on the spectacular Vision Mercedes-Maybach 6 and now we’re seeing it for a second time on a production model.

The majestic S-Class now rides on fresh 20-inch alloy wheels with the same 10-hole design familiar to fans of the old and new Maybach brand. Like with the shorter version, there’s now the option for two-tone paints, while inside the cabin deep-pocketed buyers can go for new shades such as mahogany brown, magma grey, and silk beige/deep sea blue.

The mildly updated chauffeur-driven limousine continues to boast two executive rear seats for “VIP occupants” enjoying the most generous legroom in the segment, says Mercedes. The electrically operated partition is there for whenever you want extra privacy, while a “2-cabin sound” feature of the audio system has been added to provide independent sound control between the front and rear compartments.

Last but certainly not least, the mighty 6.0-liter V12 engine fitted with a pair of turbochargers has been massaged and it now delivers 630 horsepower (463 kilowatts) and a nice round figure of 1,000 Nm (737 lb-ft) torque. To reflect its newly gained status, the Mercedes-Maybach Pullman has received the “S650” badge compared to its S600 predecessor and its lesser 530 hp (390 kW) and 830 Nm (612 lb-ft) output.

Because acceleration times are vital when shopping for a luxobarge such as this, we should mention the uprated Pullman runs to 62 mph (100 kph) in six and a half seconds. Equally important is the fuel consumption, with the thirsty V12 needing 14.6 liters / 100 km (16 miles per gallon) in the combined cycle.

Available on order starting today, the 2019 Mercedes-Maybach Pullman carries a starting price of approximately €500,000 (about $618,400 at current exchange rates). An armored Guard version should follow shortly and that will probably be almost three times more expensive based on the price differences between the S600-based models.

Source: Mercedes-Maybach