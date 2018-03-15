We knew Kia is working on a facelift for the Sedona MPV, and now we don’t have to wait until its official debut to see the changes. The automaker has just revealed the refreshed Carnival, basically a rebadged version of the same model sold in South Korea.

Just like our spy photos have already suggested, the people-carrier is getting a revised front end with new headlights, now benefitting from a full LED technology, a slightly reshaped bumper, and a radiator grille with different pattern. At the back, the revisions are even more subtle, as the only thing we were able to notice at the moment is the new design for the taillights.

In terms of powertrains, in South Korea, the family van is getting an improved 2.2-liter turbodiesel engine, which is slated to arrive in the United States under the hood of the Sorento. No exact performance numbers are available, but we assume this is the same motor that powers the Hyundai Santa Fe, which means power is 200 horsepower (149 kilowatts), while peak torque reaches 320 pound-feet (434 Newton-meters). The KoreanCarsBlog reports the facelift also brings a new eight-speed automatic transmission.

For the U.S., the Sedona will continue to be offered with the 3.3-liter V6, probably with improved EPA numbers. The aforementioned new automatic could be introduced for this engine too, but nothing is confirmed at the moment.

When will the U.S. version arrive? We can’t tell an exact date, but given the rapidly slumping sales of the current Sedona, we believe Kia will be quick to launch the revised version. A debut at the upcoming New York Auto Show seems like a good opportunity, but probably we will have to wait at least a couple of weeks more to see the refreshed van.

Source: Kia via TheKoreanCarsBlog