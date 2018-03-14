The Mercedes-Benz GLC Coupe; the BMW X6; the Range Rover Velar. No matter where you look, there are no shortage of SUV coupes on the market. As more buyers snap them up, more companies – particularly luxury brands like BMW and Mercedes-Benz – are willing to offer the sleek SUV as an option to consumers.

Audi, for the most part, has remained a steadfast holdout – but with the upcoming Q8, rumors of smaller Q4, and the latest E-Tron concept, which may eventually spawn a Sportback model, we could see the German marque offer a few coupe-SUV options in the near future.

This rendering previews what could become an Audi Q6. Slotted somewhere between the traditional Q5 and Q7, the Q6 would adopt similar styling to the X6, GLC Coupe, and Range Rover Velar previously mentioned, as well as either a fully electric or hybrid powertrain. But this isn’t the first time we’ve heard rumors (or seen prototypes) of a proposed Audi Q6.

The latest E-Tron SUV concept – which appeared to be far more production ready than the concept we saw back in 2016 – was shown at the Geneva Motor Show just a few weeks back, and will reportedly spawn a Sportback variant similar to the rendering pictured here. Spy photos and videos show the sleek SUV in motion.

Using two electric motors, the latest E-Tron concept allegedly produces 435 horsepower (320 kilowatts), and 503 hp (370 kW) with an available brief power boost. With an estimated range of 311 miles (500 kilometers), the E-Tron would compete directly with electric SUVs like the Tesla Model X, and the new Jaguar E-Pace when it goes on sale. Let's just hope it looks something like this rendering when it does go on sale.

Source: Automedia