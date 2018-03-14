Ford is recalling 1.38 million cars in North America over fears that the steering wheel could come detached from the column. The recall involves 2014 to 2018 model year Fusions and MKZs in North America, with a total of 1,301,986 cars in the U.S., 62,479 in Canada, and 14,172 in Mexico affected.

The company stated on Wednesday that the bolts on the steering wheel of the affected vehicles could potentially loosen, causing it to detach from the column and come off entirely. Ford is aware of two accidents with one injury that are allegedly related to the issue.

"In affected vehicles, the steering wheel bolt may not maintain torque, allowing the bolt to loosen over time, and if not serviced, a steering wheel could potentially detach and lead to a loss of steering control and increased risk of a crash," the company stated in a recall notice acquired by The Detroit News.

According to the publication, these are the exact vehicles that are affected by the recall:

2014-17 Ford Fusion vehicles built at Flat Rock Assembly Plant from Aug. 6, 2013 to Feb. 29, 2016

2014-18 Ford Fusion vehicles built at Hermosillo Assembly Plant from July 25, 2013 to March 5, 2018

2014-18 Lincoln MKZ vehicles built at Hermosillo Assembly Plant from July 25, 2013 to March 5, 2018

The affected vehicles will be fixed for free, of course, at local Ford and Lincoln dealers. Ford says that it will be able to replace the faulty steering wheel bolt "with a longer bolt with more robust thread engagement and larger nylon patch placed properly for proper torque retention." No other vehicles have been affected by the recall.



Source: Ford, The Detroit News