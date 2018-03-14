In the market for a potent Polestar 1? Now you can pre-order the 600-horsepower (447-kilowatt) hybrid coupe ahead of its showroom debut in 2019. The company has opened up early order forms for interested buyers in 18 countries, allowing buyers to reserve their build with a $2,500 deposit (€2,500 euros, or ¥20,000). The 18 countries include Austria, Belgium, Canada, China, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, the U.K., and the U.S.

"With over 7,000 people interested in owning a Polestar 1 since its reveal, we are extremely encouraged by the passion shown for our product," said Thomas Ingenlath, CEO of Polestar. "We will now take the next steps towards delivering this beautiful car to our first customers."

A $2,500 deposit may not seem like a big investment – but don’t expect that deposit to go far in the final asking price. Polestar hasn’t officially released an MSRP, but pricing is expected to start somewhere in the neighborhood of $150,000 to $177,000. Of course, for the price, you do get plenty in the way of performance.

The Polestar 1 comes packed with a 2.0-liter turbocharged engine paired with two electric motors, bringing the total output to 600 hp and 738 pound-feet (1,000 Newton-meters) of torque. Running on pure electric power, the Polestar can achieve a range of 93 miles (150 kilometers), giving it the best electric range of any production hybrid out there.

The Polestar lineup will eventually be joined by a second vehicle, dubbed the Polestar 2, which will be a fully electric sedan, and eventually a fully electric SUV dubbed the Polestar 3. The Polestar 1 will be the first and only option with a gas engine as all future Polestar products will come powered by electricity exclusively.

Source: Polestar