When BMW launched the X2, it came with an asking price of $39,395 – that was for the standard all-wheel-drive xDrive28i version. But a more affordable X2 had long been on the docket, and now new details confirm that a front-wheel-drive sDrive28i model will join the range, and will be up to $2,000 cheaper than the all-wheel-drive version when it hits dealers in just a few weeks.

The X2 sDrive28i will start at $37,395. It will come powered by the same 2.0-liter turbo engine, rated at 228 horsepower (170 kilowatts) with 258 pound-feet (349 Newton-meters) of torque, and will use the same eight-speed transmission found on the xDrive model, but in this case, power will be sent to the front wheels exclusively. For what it’s worth, the sDrive model will slightly more efficient than the all-wheel-drive X2. The former returns 23 miles per gallon city, 32 highway, and 26 combined, compared to the 22 miles per gallon city, 31 highway, and 25 combined for the xDrive.

Production kicks off this month, and dealers are already taking order for the all-new SUV. If you’re willing to wait, BMW is testing out an even more powerful version of the X2. Spy photos show the small CUV with an M35i makeover, and reports of upwards of 300 hp (223 kW) on tap. There could even be a convertible version in the works.

But the X2 isn’t the only one getting a price drop. BMW has also introduced a more affordable version of its larger X3, the sDrive30i. The new X3 sDrive30i comes with an asking price of $41,995, making it $1,650 cheaper than the all-wheel-drive version ($43,645). Under the hood, buyers will get the same 2.0-liter turbocharged engine rated at 248 hp (184 kW) and 258 lb-ft. At that price point, the front-drive X3 is now cheaper than competitors like the Audi Q5, which is only available as an all-wheel-drive model.

The gas-powered X3 will soon be joined by a battery-powered version. Spy photos show the electrified X3 – what we believe to be called the iX3 – testing in snowy weather both as a plug-in hybrid and a fully electric SUV. Both EV and plug-in hybrid versions of the X3 will hit the market sometime late in 2019.

Source: CarsDirect