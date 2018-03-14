At the same glitzy event hosted in the Big Apple where Toyota will unveil the revamped RAV4, Subaru will bring the new Forester teased here for the very first time. There’s not much to see at this point, other than the familiar C-shaped theme of the taillights, which by the way will be extending onto the tailgate. When the wraps will come off the next-generation model, expect the model to have a few things in common as far as the design is concerned with the VIZIV Future concept unveiled back in October 2015 at the Tokyo Motor Show and pictured below.

While details about the new Forester are shrouded in mystery at this point, it’s a known fact it will ride on the company’s new Subaru Global Platform (SGP) already underpinning the latest Impreza. Four-cylinder boxer engines, a continuously variable transmission, and the proprietary symmetrical all-wheel drive are in the offing. We’re also expecting to see Subaru’s latest array of EyeSight driver assistance and safety systems.

A bump in size is expected, which corroborated with the new platform, should translate into a more spacious interior cabin. For an even roomier Subaru SUV, you’ll have to step up to the new Ascent.

In several parts of the world, such as Japan and Australia for example, Subaru has been selling a hotted-up tS version of the outgoing Forester tweaked by STI and here’s hoping a spicy version of the fifth-generation SUV will be launched in other areas across the globe. There might also be a thriftier hybrid version further down the line taking into account the aforementioned SGP hardware has been developed right from the start with electrification in mind.

Subaru will introduce the new Forester on March 28 during the first press day of the 2018 New York Auto Show.

Source: Subaru