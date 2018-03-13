Little over a decade ago, the idea of any production SUV or 4x4 out-performing a supercar would have seemed impossible. With lurching suspension, a center of gravity higher than Cheech & Chong, and the aerodynamics of a bungalow, witnessing the likes of a Mitsubishi Outlander, Mercedes G-Class or, indeed, a Range Rover out-maneuver a Ferrari was a mere pipe dream.

Well, Land Rover has gone and done it. The Range Rover Sport SVR has set a new unofficial record in China’s Hunan Province, climbing the fearsome Tianmen Mountain road that, famous for its 99 grueling corners, is truly a test of man and machine.

Land Rover’s performance flagship completed the seven-mile (11.3-kilometer) ascent in 9 minutes and 51 seconds at an average speed of 42.8 mph (68.8 km/h), beating the previous best of 10 minutes and 31 seconds set by a Ferrari 458 Italia back in 2016.

The standard production Sport SVR clearly utilized all 567 horsepower (422.8 kilowatts) from its supercharged V8, taking 4.3 seconds to reach 60 mph (96.5 km/h) from a standstill. Although driver Ho-Pin Tung wouldn’t have had a chance to get anywhere near the car’s top speed during his ascent, the SVR is also good for 174 mph 280 km/h).

Tung, Panasonic Jaguar Racing’s star driver, said: "I am used to the high speeds of racing, but this was even more demanding. Maintaining concentration was the biggest challenge, as the road twists and turns constantly with huge drop-offs to the side. The consequences of getting it wrong would have been really serious, so I focused on establishing a rhythm. The Range Rover Sport SVR made this easy – it may be an SUV, but it has the performance and agility of a supercar and can take you to places a supercar can only dream of."

It was down to the SVR’s dynamic responses, not to mention Ho-Pin’s driving prowess, that not only delivered the SUV back to base in one piece, but also saw Ferrari’s record smashed by an astounding 40 seconds.

This record-breaking ascent is the latest in a series of challenges to be completed by the Range Rover Sport since the PHEV model successfully completed the dizzying climb towards the iconic Heaven’s Gate natural rock arch, situated at the road’s summit, last month.