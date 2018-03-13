Not much has changed, but it looks like the same six-speed manual will carry over.

The Chevy Camaro will undergo a minor makeover for 2019. The same platform that underpins the current model will remain, but some changes to the overall styling, both inside and out, and rumors of a new gearbox have all been reported. New spy photos show off the inside of the updated coupe for the first time, and give us a better idea of what to expect.

In these images we see that the same six-speed manual gearbox found on the current model remains. Rumors have suggested that the Camaro would adopt the same seven-speed transmission from the Corvette, but it appears the Camaro will keep the same six-speed for now – at least in this trim. A 10-speed automatic, though, is expected thanks to recent CARB filings.

2019 Chevy Camaro Interior Spy Photos
On the outside, the Camaro will see a more modern front fascia similar to the update we saw recently on the 2018 Ford Mustang. A larger grille and sleeker headlights can vaguely be seen underneath all that camouflage. The rear will also get updated; new taillights and a revised rear fascia will be part of the makeover.

Under the hood don’t expect much to change in the way of engine options. The same 6.2-liter V8 on the SS model will carry over, but it could come paired to the aforementioned 10-speed automatic gearbox. The rest of the range should get a modest power increase, with rumors of a hardcore Z/28 model joining the lineup. For what it's worth, Chevy has been spotted benchmarking its new Camaro against a Shelby GT350.

The new and lightly improved 2019 Camaro should make its debut in just a few months before going on sale towards the end of the year. No word on pricing just yet.

Source: Automedia

