Lexus celebrated 10 years of performance at the Chicago Auto Show with unique variants of its high-powered RC F and GS F models. But for those not willing to dish out even more for the V8-powered limited editions, Lexus has introduced a one-off RC that should help sway fans of the brand into picking up the limited edition model.

Dubbed the Black Line Special Edition, the limited-run appearance package is available on the RC 300 and 350 F Sport models, adding two new exterior paint colors – Caviar and Atomic Silver – and limiting them to just 650 examples worldwide. If this sounds like something you might have seen before, the RC 350h F Sport was given a similar Sport Black Edition at the Geneva Motor Show.

The gloss exterior paint finishes come paired with matte black wheels, and either orange or black brake calipers. Gone is much of the chrome accenting trim too, in its place is black chrome surround on the grille and windows.

In the cabin, the same subtle styling treatment carries over. Orange accent stitching can be found throughout the interior, coating everything from the seats, to the dash, to the door panels. There’s even an exclusive wood-trimmed steering wheel that comes finished in a unique shade of black that was created by a Japanese calligraphy shop. Each of the RC F Sport Black Line Special Editions also comes with Navigation + Mark Levinson Audio Package, Intuitive Parking Assist, Moonroof and Triple Beam LED headlamps.

Just 650 examples of each RC will be offered, either with the 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder found on the 300, or the 3.5-liter V6 found on the 350. The former will start at $51,370 with rear-wheel drive, and will bump up to $53,755 with all-wheel drive. The more powerful RC 350 will start at $54,660 for rear-wheel drive, or $56,120 for all-wheel drive. The 2018 RC F Sport Black Line Edition will make its debut at the 2018 New York Auto Show.

Source: Lexus