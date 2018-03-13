It’s official: the 2019 Toyota RAV4 is coming soon. This teaser photo is our first official look at the new crossover, and comes along with confirmation that it will be revealed publicly on March 28 at the 2018 New York Auto Show.

Of course, this shadowy teaser doesn’t tell us much so far. Based on what we can tell, the 2019 Toyota RAV4 will have a considerably sleeker profile, with a curved hood evident up front, while a sloped rear window and overhanging roof spoiler lend it a sporty look not dissimilar from cars like the Jaguar F-Pace.

That more or less lines up with the design we’ve seen on Toyota RAV4 prototypes captured by our spy photographers. Though heavily covered in camouflage, the RAV4s seemed to have a very different prototype than today’s version of the popular crossover. Rendering artists have already taken a crack at sketching out what the new RAV4 might look like; the illustration has some serious Subaru cues and its profile doesn’t really match too closely with what we can see in this teaser shot.

Just like the Prius, Camry, and C-HR, the new RAV4 is expected to switch to Toyota’s new TNGA (Toyota New Global Architecture) modular platform. As to powertrains, we’ll have to wait a while to know for certain. The new Camry eschewed the trend of turbocharging adopted by its rivals, so it’s possible the new RAV4 will also continue with naturally aspirated engines. The current model packs a 2.5-liter inline-four engine with 176 horsepower; no matter which engine is used in the new crossover, expect Toyota to focus on improving fuel economy. Toyota also currently sells a RAV4 Hybrid rated for 34 miles per gallon city and 30 mpg highway.

The 2019 model will mark the beginning of the fifth generation of the Toyota RAV4. The current generation was introduced in 2012 and refreshed in 2015.

Source: Toyota