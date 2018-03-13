Chassis expert Dallara introduced the road-going Stradale back in November 2017 and last weekend it organized a media event in the beautiful scenery of Castro in Puglia, southern Italy. Our friends at Salento V12 were there to take a few photos and record a video with the lightweight sports car, which had the optional windscreen featuring a carbon fiber frame turning the barchetta into a roadster.

Customers will also be able to get the Stradale in a targa configuration or with a pair of gullwing doors effectively turning it into a coupe. Not only that, but Dallara has also engineered a rear wing for those track days when a high level of downforce plays an important role in squeezing every last drop of performance. At top speed, the car will generate more than 820 kilograms of downforce in the hardcore track configuration, while remaining road-legal.

While 400 horsepower and 369 pound-feet (500 Newton-meters) of torque coming from the turbocharged 2.3-liter four-cylinder engine might not sound all that impressive, let’s keep in mind the car weighs just 855 kilograms (1,885 pounds) in its lightest form. If you’re a fan of the philosophy behind Lotus, there’s a lot to like about the new Stradale. Well, maybe except for the starting price of €155,000 (plus taxes) in Italy. That works out to roughly $191,000 at current exchange rates, without taking into account all the optional goodies we’ve mentioned earlier. Despite the eye-watering price tag, Dallara CEO Andrea Pontremoli told Automotive News the company will hardly make any money.

To keep it exclusive, Dallara plans to cap production at just 600 examples and will build the cars at its upgraded workshop near Parma at a rate of only 120 units per year. While in the European Union, Switzerland, and Japan the car is type-approved, the U.S.-spec Stradale will be sold as a track-only model and owners will have to get type approval to legally use it on public roads.

Photos, Video: Salento V12