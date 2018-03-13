Lamborghini has been offering the Huracan LP580-2 for a few years now, with the last figure in the model’s name indicating it has a two-wheel-drive layout as implemented in the new Audi R8 V10 RWS. If you’ve been waiting for the bigger Aventador to get a tail-happy version ending in “2,” prepare to be disappointed as it’s not going to happen.

In an interview with Australia’s Drive at the Geneva Motor Show, Lamborghini’s R&D boss Maurizio Reggiani revealed the Aventador will remain the company’s flagship model and is going to retain is all-wheel-drive system. Why? Because sending the V12’s power strictly to the rear axle would make the big Lambo “difficult to manage” at higher speeds, which is obviously something the Sant’Agata Bolognese marque doesn’t want to happen.

It’s more than just about safety as in order to extract as much performance as possible, the Aventador must keep its all-paw configuration. Without the AWD system, Reggiani mentions the supercar’s traction control system “would be so invasive” up to the point it would hamper the driving experience: “You would have a lot of customers disappointed because the system cuts in too much.”

In other words, it means the highly anticipated Aventador SV successor believed to carry the SVJ suffix (probably after Jota) will be an AWD machine. It won’t be the only new Aventador flavor as a follow-up to the ultra-exclusive Centenario is also in the works based on the V12 supercar and set to usher in new technology for the raging bull.

When quizzed about the prospects of a track-only beast in the same vein as the LaFerrari FXX K Evo, Aston Martin Vulcan and the new McLaren Senna GTR, Lamborghini’s Federico Foschini did not go into any details, but did say the company is “working on a lot of products,” hinting it could happen further down the line: “So for sure we are working on a lot of scenarios, we’re not here today to discuss this kind of project. I think you will see.”

Beyond the Huracan and Aventador, Lamborghini recently launched the Urus a.k.a. world’s first Super SUV, which is already proving to be a huge success.

Source: Drive