No you’re eyes do not deceive you, this isn’t the all-new Mercedes-Benz A-Class sedan. Even though it looks exactly how one might imagine the new Benz in its four-door form instead of hatchback, the rendering was created by artist Kleber Silva. It gives us an idea of what to expect when the new sedan shows up stateside in just a few months.

The A-Class sedan rendering sees the same sleek headlights, oval-shaped grille, and sharp front diffuser features found on the five-door model. The wheels are unique to this concept, but fit in well with the rest of the range. The back half of the rendering is far more unique. The standard five-door layout has been swapped out in place of a sloping rear window and a trunk. The same taillights carry over, as do the dual exhaust tips and sculpted rear diffuser. If you squint, you might even mistake this A-Class concept for an Alfa Romeo Giulia; it shares a number of similar styling cues with the larger Italian sedan.

Of course, we won’t know what the final product looks like until it shows up in just a few months. We do know that the sedan will likely borrow most of its powertrain components from the already introduced hatchback. The base model uses a 1.4-liter turbocharged four-cylinder that produces 161 horsepower (120 kilowatts) and 184 pound-feet (250 Newton-meters) of torque. Up from there buyers can opt for a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder that produces 221 hp (165 kW) and 258 lb-ft (350 Nm) of torque. The diesel option isn’t expect in the U.S.

The new Mercedes-Benz A-Class will show up as a hatchback in Europe (and Canada) later this year before coming to the U.S. as a sedan exclusively. Spy photos show that the company is already testing its four-door model, so we don’t expect the debut to be that far off. Look for the four-door A-Class at the Los Angeles Auto Show.

Source: Kleber Silva / Behance