Fresh spy photos indicate that Toyota isn't yet ready to begin peeling off the camouflage off the 2020 Corolla. The latest generation of the sedan drives around Ann Arbor, Michigan, in the new pictures, and it continues to wear heavy, black camouflage over much of the body. Even the headlights remain under concealment.

These photos only really let us know about the new Corolla's basic silhouette, including the diagonal shape outlining the front fascia. The general design seems to take some elements from the latest Camry, which you can see in the background of some of these images. Unlike, Honda's move towards sleeker styling with the new Civic, Toyota appears to be preparing a more traditional three-box shape for the latest Corolla.

The 2020 Corolla rides on the TGNA modular platform that's underneath vehicles like the Prius, Camry, C-HR, and other models. The new underpinnings should allow the compact Toyota sedan to grow without gaining weight – possibly even losing a few pounds. Inside, the four-door would likely be a much more high-tech place, including an improved infotainment system and more advanced drive safety assists.

17 photos

Under the hood, the Corolla's existing 1.8-liter four-cylinder might carry over to the new generation, but it likely wouldn't be the only choice. The 1.8-liter hybrid variant from the latest Auris would probably be available, and the 2.0-liter hybrid with 180 horsepower (134 kilowatts) might be an option, too.

Eventually, the next-gen Corolla will come from Toyota's new $1.6-billion factory in Huntsville, Alabama, that the company will operate with Mazda starting in roughly 2021. The plant will be able to build 300,000 vehicles a year when fully operational.

Source: Automedia