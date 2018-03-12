The Aston Martin Valkyrie is the first vehicle in what we expect to be a long line of mid-engined arrivals from the storied British sports car maker. The limited hypercar will eventually spawn a more affordable offering to rival the Ferrari 488, and new reports suggest that a third mid-engined option could be available in just a few years.

Internally the car is being called "brother of the Valkyrie." That means we should expect similar performance to the most current hypercar offering, with a similar price tag of just over $1.4 million (£1 million). It won’t take another decade to reach the production line, either; if we’re lucky, we could see it as early as 2021 and in limited numbers, of course.

"It’s correct – we have more than one mid-engined project underway – more than two, if you count the Valkyrie," said CEO Andy Palmer in an interview with Autocar. "This new project will draw on all the know-how we’ve taken from the Valkyrie, as well as some of its visual identity and engineering capability, and bring it to a new sector of the market."

Like the Valkyrie before it, the hypercar’s sibling will be developed by Aston Martin together with Red Bull Racing. The new project will build on the success of Red Bull Racing’s CEO Adrian Newey contribution to the original project, and will see him take a similar starring role in the new one. "We are laying down some pretty deep roots with Red Bull," confirmed Palmer in the interview.

Most of the details remain well under wraps, but its brotherly ties to the Valkyrie should give us an idea as to its final specs. The Valkyrie uses a Cosworth 6.5-liter V12 to deliver upwards of 1,000 horsepower (745 kilowatts), but the new arrival could see more electrification paired to a powerful V8. Speeds of over 200 miles per hour (321 kilometers per hour) are likely.

Source: Autocar